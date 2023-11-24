EXCLUSIVE: Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte to battle it out in YRF’s third web series, Akka

Yash Raj Films made its official entry into the OTT arena with the premiere of its first web series, The Railway Men, last week. The Kay Kay Menon, R. Madhavan, Divyenndu Sharma, and Babil Khan starrer show, revolving around the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, has been a runaway hit, garnering widespread acclaim worldwide. YRF Entertainment, the streaming production arm of the Aditya Chopra-led banner, follows this success with a multi-season gritty crime thriller series, Mandala Murders, starring Vaani Kapoor in the lead. And now, we hear the company has greenlighted its third show as well.

It's Keerthy Suresh v/s Radhika Apte in YRF's next web series

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that YRF Entertainment is now backing an edgy revenge thriller series starring South Indian sensation Keerthy Suresh and acting powerhouse Radhika Apte in the lead. The tentpole project, titled Akka, will see these two of the most acclaimed Indian female actors pitted against each other on screen. Billed as a deliciously devilish period thriller, the show went on floors just this week following six months of heavy prep.

“The project is being helmed by debutant writer and director Dharmaraj Shetty, a disruptive creative mind who was recently discovered by Aditya Chopra. His vision for Akka grabbed Aditya’s attention, and the project was greenlit instantly with a brief from Adi to make Akka one of the biggest tentpole series that YRF Entertainment will ever make. The details of the project are being kept under wraps purposely by YRF to build intrigue around this series,” a trade source informed us.

Keerthy Suresh forays into OTT with YRF's next series

Akka marks Keerthy Suresh’s debut in the OTT realm and her second Hindi project after the under-production Theri remake with Varun Dhawan. Having established herself as a sheer tour de force on-screen with incredible performances project after project across the Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam film industries in the past decade, the Mahanati actress is now eyeing Bollywood, and the YRF show is just a testament to her shifting focus.

Radhika Apte, meanwhile, has already starred in multiple web shows such as Sacred Games, Ghoul, and OK Computer. This action-packed series will be her first association with YRF, marking a significant stride in her career that already has numerous critically acclaimed movies like Badlapur, Andhadhun, and Raat Akeli Hai to her credit.