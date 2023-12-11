12 Best Akshay Kumar movies that will never fail to entertain: Housefull, Pad Man to Hera Pheri

Akshay Kumar is one of the most promising and excellent actors in Bollywood. The actor has delivered several remarkable performances in a long, illustrious career spanning over three decades. His movies are a perfect blend of commercial and social movies, testifying to his versatility. If you’re looking for Akshay Kumar movie name that can never fail to entertain you, then, fret not! Because we have curated a list of the best movies of Akshay Kumar.

Akshay Kumar's top 12 best movies that one can never get enough of



1.Kesari (2019)

Running Time: 2hrs 30 mins

2hrs 30 mins IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: History, Action, Drama

History, Action, Drama Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, and Suvinder Vicky

Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, and Suvinder Vicky Director: Anurag Singh

Anurag Singh Writer: Girish Kohli and Anurag Singh

Girish Kohli and Anurag Singh Year of release: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

One of the best Akshay Kumar movies, Kesari is a period drama film based on the famous Battle of Saragarhi which happened in 1897. The Battle is much known for the valor of the 36 Sikh Regiment, who fought the war against ten thousand Afghan soldiers and didn’t let them conquer the Saragarhi fort till the evening. Anurag Singh’s directorial not only infuses a sense of patriotism but is also a worth-watch for its impactful storytelling.

Advertisement

2. Pad Man (2018)

Running Time: 2 hours 20 mins

2 hours 20 mins IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte, Sonam Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan

Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte, Sonam Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan Director: R. Balki

R. Balki Writer: R. Balki and Swanand Kirkire

R. Balki and Swanand Kirkire Year of release: 2018

2018 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix and Zee 5

In a long list of Akshay Kumar’s best movies, the mention of Pad Man is a must. The film revolves around a man who gets upset after seeing his wife use an unhygienic cloth during her menstrual cycle. This led him to make a machine that could manufacture sanitary pads at affordable prices.

The film wasn't only a commercial success but was lauded by the critics and audience in general. A social venture which raised awareness amongst the public on a pertinent topic.



3. Gabbar Is Back (2015)

Running Time: 2hrs 8 minutes

2hrs 8 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Movie Genre: Action, Crime and Drama

Action, Crime and Drama Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shruti Haasan, Sunil Grover, Suman, Jaideep Ahlawat

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shruti Haasan, Sunil Grover, Suman, Jaideep Ahlawat Director: Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi

Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi Writer: A.R. Murugadoss, Rajat Arora and D.S. Kannan

A.R. Murugadoss, Rajat Arora and D.S. Kannan Year of release: 2 hours 8 minutes

2 hours 8 minutes Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix, Voot, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Apple TV

It goes without saying that Gabbar is one of the best movies in the list of Akshay Kumar’s Bollywood movie. The vigilante action film is based on the 2003 hit Ramanaa directed by AR Murugadoss. The storyline of the film revolves around a much loved professor Aditya Singh Rajput who is a mastermind and embarks on a mission to punish the most corrupt government official in different government departments by taking law and order into his hands.

Advertisement

4. Rowdy Rathore (2012)

Running Time: 2 hrs 20 mins

2 hrs 20 mins IMDb Rating: 5.8/10

5.8/10 Movie Genre: Action, comedy, crime

Action, comedy, crime Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Nassar, Yashpal Sharma, Paresh Ganatra, Mushtaq Khan, Amit Tiwari

Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Nassar, Yashpal Sharma, Paresh Ganatra, Mushtaq Khan, Amit Tiwari Director: Prabhu Deva

Prabhu Deva Writer: Vijayendra Prasad and Shiraz Ahmed

Vijayendra Prasad and Shiraz Ahmed Year of release: 2012

2012 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV, Netflix

Akshay Kumar’s one of the best movies, Rowdy Rathore was released in the year 2012 and was an official remake of the Telugu film, Vikramarkudu. In the film, the actor gives a full dose of entertainment as he plays a double role in the film- a small-time conman and another one as an honest and brave cop, Vikram Rathore. Apart from the storyline and songs, the ‘Chinta ta ta ta’ step became quite a rage at the time of its release.



5. Housefull (2010)

Running Time: 2 hrs 24 mins

2 hrs 24 mins IMDb Rating: 5.5/10

5.5/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama and Romance

Comedy, Drama and Romance Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta, Arjun Rampal, Boman Irani, Jiah Khan, Randhir Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Lillete Dubey, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Pahwa, Suresh Menon, Vindu Dara Singh

Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta, Arjun Rampal, Boman Irani, Jiah Khan, Randhir Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Lillete Dubey, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Pahwa, Suresh Menon, Vindu Dara Singh Director: Sajid Khan

Sajid Khan Writer: Anvita Dutt, Sajid Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala

Anvita Dutt, Sajid Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala Year of release: 2010

2010 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Jio Cinema and Zee 5

This has to be the most famous movie of Akshay Kumar. The love for Housefull can be ascertained from the fact that it is the only Hindi franchise to have five installments yet. The film revolves around a boy named Arush who is a jinxed loser and stays with his friend, Bob, and his wife. He always ends up losing until he meets his true love in Sandy (Deepika Padukone). The innocence and effortless humor in the movie at various intervals leave you to burst into hysterical laughter.

Advertisement



6. De Dana Dan (2009)

Running Time: 2hrs 42 minutes

2hrs 42 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.8/10

5.8/10 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy and Crime

Action, Comedy and Crime Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Sameera Reddy, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Chunky Panday, Archana Puran Singh, Govardhan Asrani, Neha Dhupia, Shakti Kapoor, Vikram Gokhale, Sharat Saxena

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Sameera Reddy, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Chunky Panday, Archana Puran Singh, Govardhan Asrani, Neha Dhupia, Shakti Kapoor, Vikram Gokhale, Sharat Saxena Director: Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan Writer: Jay Master, Ashiesh Pandit and Priyadarshan

Jay Master, Ashiesh Pandit and Priyadarshan Year of release: 2009

2009 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV and JioCinema

Hands down, this is one of the most famous comedy films of Akshay Kumar. The film revolves around the story of two broke friends who dream of getting rich overnight to marry their girlfriends. The slapstick comedy doesn’t offer even a single dull moment, with the story weaved around artists with stellar comic timing.



7. Namastey London (2007)

Running Time: 2 hrs 8 min

2 hrs 8 min IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Rishi Kapoor, Upen Patel, Jawed Sheikh, Riteish Deshmukh

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Rishi Kapoor, Upen Patel, Jawed Sheikh, Riteish Deshmukh Director: Vipul Amrutlal Shah

Vipul Amrutlal Shah Writer: Suresh Nair and Ritesh Shah

Suresh Nair and Ritesh Shah Year of release: 2007

2007 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video and MX Player

Akshay Kumar surely knows how to nail every genre. One of the best films of Akshay Kumar, the romantic drama that lives rent-free in the audience’s heart, is about a Punjabi boy falling in love with a British-born Indian girl. Namastey London not only offers a beautiful romantic story with amazing music but also evokes a sense of patriotism with the world-famous Akshay’s speech in the film.



8. Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)

Advertisement

Running Time: 2hrs 39 minutes

2hrs 39 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Horror, Comedy and Mystery

Horror, Comedy and Mystery Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, Ameesha Patel, Manoj Joshi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Vikram Gokhale

Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, Ameesha Patel, Manoj Joshi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Vikram Gokhale Director: Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan Writer: Neeraj Vora, Manisha Korde, and Madhu Muttam

Neeraj Vora, Manisha Korde, and Madhu Muttam Year of release: 2007

2007 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar

One of the best movies of Akshay Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a horror comedy which even years after its release is one of the much-loved films. The film was an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film, Manichitrathazhu which revolved around the story of a couple, Sidharth and Avni (Shiney and Vidya) who return to their native village from the US to stay at their ancestral home. Nonetheless, the latter gets possessed and later helped by their psychiatrist friend Dr Aditya Shrivastav (Akshay Kumar).

Notably, it is Akshay Kumar’s suspense film which keeps you glued to the screens till its climax.

Vidya Balan’s role of Manjulika remains a cult favorite. It was last year only that the sequel to the movie was released, and it went on to receive a great response at the box office. The sequel starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in key roles. Titled Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the film is available to watch on Netflix.



9. Bhagam Bhag (2006)

Running Time: 2 hrs 37 mins

2 hrs 37 mins IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Genre

Comedy, Drama, Genre Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Jackie Shroff, Rajpal Yadav, Arbaaz Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Sharat Saxena, Tanushree Dutta

Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Jackie Shroff, Rajpal Yadav, Arbaaz Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Sharat Saxena, Tanushree Dutta Director: Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan Writer: Neeraj Vora, Jay Master and Sarim Momin

Neeraj Vora, Jay Master and Sarim Momin Year of release: 2006

2006 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video and YouTube

It won’t be wrong to say that if you’re looking for an Akshay Kumar thriller movie, then let us assure you that Bhagam Bhag offers you a fair share of thrill and comedy. The film is aging like a fine wine. The story is about a troupe of theater artists who go to London for a play but get entangled in an uninvited series of bizarre situations. Needless to say, the entertainment is surely going to be high when comedy kings like Govinda, Paresh Rawal, and Akshay Kumar share screen space with the likes of Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Shakti Kapoor, and others.



Advertisement



10. Waqt: The Race Against Time (2005)

Running Time: 2 hrs 33 minutes

2 hrs 33 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Movie Genre: Family, Comedy, Drama

Family, Comedy, Drama Movie Star Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shefali Shah, Boman Irani, Rajpal Yadav

Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shefali Shah, Boman Irani, Rajpal Yadav Director: Vipul Amrutlal Shah

Vipul Amrutlal Shah Writer: Aatish Kapadia

Aatish Kapadia Year of release: 2005

2005 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Apple TV and Zee 5

The list of Akshay Kumar’s best movies won’t be complete without the mention of Waqt. It won’t be wrong to say that the film is one of a kind. A perfect blend of drama, emotions, comedy, and romance, Waqt portrays the bond between father and son. In the film, Ishwar Chandra Thakur (Amitabh Bachchan) tries to make their spoiled aspiring brat become responsible. This one is surely a worth-watch and not to forget, Rajpal Yadav’s portrayal of a naïve house helps give you a good belly laugh.





11. Hera Pheri (2000)

Running Time: 2 hrs 36 minutes

2 hrs 36 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime

Action, Comedy, Crime Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Om Puri, Gulshan Grover, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Mukesh Khanna, Asrani

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Om Puri, Gulshan Grover, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Mukesh Khanna, Asrani Director: Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan Writer: Siddique, Lal and Neeraj Vora

Siddique, Lal and Neeraj Vora Year of release: 2000

2000 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Are you even a Bollywood buff if you’ve not seen the Hera Pheri franchise? Akshay Kumar’s top movie, over the years, the film has developed a cult following for it. Speaking of Hera Pheri, a mash-up of iconic scenes is sure to hit the back of your mind. From dialogues like “Utha le re baba” to “zor zor se bolke sabko scheme bata de,” the film continues to rule mullions of hearts.

In addition to this, if you’re looking for a full-on entertaining recommendation for a perfect binge, don’t miss its sequel, Phir Hera Pheri which is available to watch on YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, and Amazon Prime Video.

Advertisement

The comedy-drama is so much popular even today that it manages to rule social media through memes.



12. Mr and Mrs Khiladi (1997)

Running Time: 2 hrs 13 mins

2 hrs 13 mins IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Juhi Chawla, Paresh Rawal, Anil Dhawan, Himani Shivpuri, Upasana Singh, Johny Lever, Satish Kaushik, Gulshan Grover, Kader Khan, Rakesh Bedi, Mac Mohan

Akshay Kumar, Juhi Chawla, Paresh Rawal, Anil Dhawan, Himani Shivpuri, Upasana Singh, Johny Lever, Satish Kaushik, Gulshan Grover, Kader Khan, Rakesh Bedi, Mac Mohan Director: David Dhawan

David Dhawan Writer: Rumi Jaffery and E.V.V. Satyanarayana

Rumi Jaffery and E.V.V. Satyanarayana Year of release: 1997

1997 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix, Hotstar, Voot and Jio Cinema.

While speaking of the best Bollywood movies of Khiladi Kumar, the list will remain incomplete without the mention of his movie, Mr. & Mrs. Khiladi. The story is about an idler whose fortune is predicted by his mama, who falls for a millionaire’s daughter, Shalu. However, things don’t go as anticipated as Shalu’s father tells Raja that he will have to work hard and earn money to marry his daughter.

This situational and raw comedy film is another testament to Akshay Kumar’s apt comic timing.



Our list may have ended, but there are surely several films that couldn’t make it to our list. Don’t forget to share your favorite Akshay Kumar movie with us in the comments action.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 11 Best Dancers in Bollywood of All Time: Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif and more