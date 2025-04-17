Raid 2: Ajay Devgn starrer's director Rajkumar Gupta reacts to claims that making sequels is easy; 'I don't think anything is...'

Ajay Devgn-led Raid 2, the sequel to the 2018 hit film, is set to release in theaters on May 1. As the film gears up for release, director Rajkumar Gupta reacts to claims that making movie sequels is easy.

In a conversation with PTI, Gupta said he doesn’t see sequels as an easy way out and believes that unless a story truly demands a second part, there’s no guarantee it will work. He added, “I don't think anything is safe, that's a myth that making the second part will be safe. Unless and until it calls for a sequel and you have to have a story for that, I don't believe in an easy way out. Sequels are working, and there is no rocket science to that. They are working because of familiarity.”

Raid 2 sees Ajay Devgn return as IRS officer Amay Patnaik. Like the first film, the sequel is based on real-life income tax raids that took place in the 1980s. Talking about Devgn’s performance, Gupta praised the actor’s commitment and said, “He is such a brilliant actor that we didn't need to do much but get the script right.”

While Raid featured Ileana D'Cruz and Saurabh Shukla, the sequel brings in a new cast with Vaani Kapoor playing Devgn’s love interest and Riteish Deshmukh as the antagonist.

When asked about the change in the female lead for Raid 2, Rajkumar Gupta told PTI that such changes happen often in the industry. He mentioned that Ileana D’Cruz, who played the role in the first part, was great and still considered a part of the Raid family. This time, Vaani Kapoor plays the role, and according to him, it all came together well. The character remains the same, but since the story is set seven years later, the actor has changed. He added that there was no negativity around the decision.



Gupta also pointed out that casting the villain was one of the most crucial parts of the process. He explained that as a director, one must think about how the antagonist will enter the story and how his journey will end. While casting is always important, he felt it was even more significant in this case since the villain’s role is as strong as the protagonist’s.



Talking about Riteish Deshmukh, Gupta said that once the script was finalised, he seemed like the natural choice. Having worked with him before, Gupta felt the character suited Riteish and described him as a brilliant actor whose work he had followed for a long time.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak under the T-Series and Panorama Studios banners, Raid 2 promises to continue the gripping tone of the original.

Gupta also shared that two of his past projects didn’t take off — Section 84 with Kareena Kapoor Khan and a biopic on Indian spy Ravindra Kaushik with Salman Khan. He said that he had been working on the project a long time ago and had acquired the rights, but they eventually expired and he chose not to renew them. As a result, the film did not materialize. He added that he believes every film has its own destiny and perhaps he was not meant to be the one to make it.

