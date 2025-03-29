The Bhootnii Trailer OUT: Mohabbat to Naagin; 3 hilarious jokes in Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy’s horror comedy that have our attention

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the trailer of the upcoming horror comedy The Bhootnii will drop on March 29, 2025. And now the trailer of the Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, and Palak Tiwari starrer is here! From Mohabbat to Naagin, 3 hilarious jokes in the trailer have caught everyone’s attention.

Today, March 29, the team of The Bhootnii launched the official trailer of the movie across digital platforms. The 2-minute, 47-second trailer offers a glimpse of the entertainment that’s in store for the audience. Some visuals showed Palak Tiwari and Mouni Roy as terrifying spirits.

Sanjay Dutt is introduced as the protector against these spirits. He devises a plan to protect Sunny Singh’s character, Shantanu. Aasif Khan's and Nick’s characters are also featured.

Watch the trailer here!

The trailer was packed with some funny jokes.

1. Sanjay Dutt says, “Iss college se do baar BA pass karke nikla hun isliye log mujhe pyaar se Baba bolte hain (I have passed BA twice from this college so people lovingly call me Baba),” to which Nick’s character says, “Accha hua do baar MA nahi kia nahi toh Mama bulate (It's good that you didn't do MA twice; otherwise they would have called you Mama).”

2. Mouni Roy is named Mohabbat in the movie. Dutt asks, “Yeh kaisa naam hai? (What kind of name is this?),” and Sunny Singh replies, “Mereko kya pata kaisa naam hai maine thodi na naamkaran kara hai (How do I know what kind of name it is? I have not named her).”

3. In one scene, Mouni screams, “Naagin nahi hun main (I am not a serpent),” referring to her famous television character.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Sanjay Dutt wrote, “Machega taandav, hoga bawal! Mohabbat ke iss khaufnaak khel mein, Baba lagayenge sabki waat! Get ready for a massy horror ride in the world of The Bhootnii, releasing in cinemas on 18th April 2025.”

The Bhootnii is written and directed by Sidhaant Sachdev. It is produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt under Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Three Dimension Motion Pictures. The film is set to release in theaters on April 18, 2025, on Good Friday.