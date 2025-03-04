Ramayana: Ramanand Sagar’s Sita Dipika Chikhlia does not want to be a part of Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi’s film: ‘Why should I…’

Ramayan is an Indian epic that has been recreated into several TV shows and movies over the years. However, Ramanand Sagar’s TV series continues to remain iconic, even though it aired decades ago. Now, Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi are all set to play the lead roles of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming movie. In a recent interview, actress Dipika Chikhlia, who played Sita in Sagar’s version of the epic, stated that she is not interested in being a part of Tiwari’s project. Read on!

Veteran Bollywood actress Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala, who is known to have played the role of Goddess Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s TV series Ramayan, was in a chat with Siddharth Kannan. During the interview, the senior artist shared if she would want to be part of Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming movie, Ramayana.

The actress recalled that she has been approached to play the role of Kausalya in a TV series based on the Hindu epic. While her husband wanted her to trust her instincts and take the call accordingly, her brother suggested, “You are known as Sita, and you should die as Sita.” Hence, she also started thinking on the same lines and thought that over the past decades, the audience has known her as Sita Ji.

According to her, nothing will become as popular as Sagar’s TV series on the epic. “Then why should I fiddle with my image? I am Sita, I have accepted it,” she stated, adding that for the past 35 years she has taken the responsibility of being Sita, then why should she try to be someone else.

During the same chat, she spoke about the possibility of her returning to the screens. The actress revealed that she was approached by two production houses for their films. But they wanted her to hold a cigarette in both roles. Hence, she politely refused to work with them. “Sometimes I wonder, how can you even ask me something like that?” Dipika Chikhlia exclaimed.

Coming to Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, the two-part saga will hit theaters during Diwali in 2026 and 2027. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, it also features actor Yash along with Sunny Deol and Kunal Kapoor.