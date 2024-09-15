Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with kids Taimur and Jeh; drops PIC as trio seeks blessings of Bappa

The grand festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi has taken over the entire nation, and Bollywood celebrities are no less. Recently, The Buckingham Murders actress Kareena Kapoor also gave a peek into her celebrations with her kids Taimur and Jeh.

Today, on September 15, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and shared an endearing picture from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. In the picture, she was seen posing with her little munchkins, Taimur and Jeh. The trio was seen standing in front of Lord Ganesha's idol as they sought blessings. In the photo, we can see Jeh standing in front while Kareena wrapped her arm around Tim Tim as he was seen standing with folded hands.

The temple corner was beautifully adorned with floral garlands and, leaves. Marking the special occasion, Bebo was seen in a yellow floral printed suit while her little ones twinned in a blue and white kurta. Sharing the post, Kareena wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya," followed by a sparkle and a red heart emoji.

Just a few days back, the Ambani family hosted a grand Ganesh Chaturthi bash at Antilia. The special occasion marked the attendance of the royal couple of Bollywood Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan also turned heads, exuding magnificence. For the special occasion, Bebo looked ethereal in a silk kurta with embroidered borders and a stunning bandani dupatta. She accessorized her look with heavy earrings and subtle make-up. Meanwhile, her husband complimented her in a red kurta.

In addition to this, several Bollywood celebrities, including Kiara Advani with Sidharth Malhotra, Sonam Kapoor with husband Anand Ahuja, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia Deshmukh, among others, turned heads with their presence.

On the work front, Kareena is currently enjoying the release of the mystery thriller The Buckingham Murders, directed by Hansal Mehta. The film also stars Ash Tandon, Keith Allen, and Ranveer Brar in the key roles.

Going further, she will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and more in the key roles. The third part in the beloved franchise is slated to release on Diwali 2024 and will lock horns with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

