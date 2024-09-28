Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his birthday with paparazzi; ‘Raha's Papa’ gives autograph, clicks selfie and offers cake to shutterbugs: WATCH

It’s on this day in 1982, that Rishi and Neetu Kapoor were blessed with Ranbir Kapoor. As the Animal star turned 42 on September 28, 2024, almost all of B-town took to social media to wish him well. Soon after, the paparazzi went to his home to celebrate this big day. Like the gentleman he is, RK obliged their request and came down to rejoice with the shutterbugs.

A while ago, Ranbir Kapoor came down to his Mumbai residence to celebrate his birthday with the shutterbugs. In a video shared on Pinkvilla’s Instagram handle, the actor can be seen meeting with the media, thanking them for hosting the celebration. He arrived donning a pair of gray sportswear with matching shoes and a cap. RK sat down on his knees and cut the delicious-looking red velvet cake which had ‘Raha Ke Papa’ written on it. Taking a slice of the dessert he went to feed the paps.

In another video, the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor can be seen meeting all of his die-hard fans and friends from the media industry who came to his residence to greet him. The actor accepted bouquets from them and made sure to shake the hand of everyone present. He even climbed up the barricade, and went into the crowd of enthusiastic admirers, making sure to collect all the cards and presents they brought him. Ranbir then took selfies and gave them autographs, making sure no one went heartbroken from there.

On RK’s birthday, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a video showcasing all the lovely memories she shared with the Kapoor clan. She penned on it, “Happy bday to my not so chottu bro. love you soooooo much” with multiple red heart emojis. Earlier today, Alia Bhatt several unseen images to wish her husband on his big day. She wrote, “Sometimes all you need is a giant hug .. & you make life feel like one (heart hands emoji) happy birthday baby (balloon and dizzy emojis).”

Neetu Kapoor also had a special wish for her son. The JuggJug Jiyo actress shared a selfie with the Ramayana actor and stated, “Happy birthday my joy my pride my purest soul may you always get in abundance whatever you desire or wish for.” Last night, Neetu along with Aditya Roy Kapur and Akash Ambani met Ranbir at his new home to bring in his birthday.

