Ranbir Kapoor's sis Riddhima shares UNSEEN PIC from wedding ft. Rishi Kapoor to mark 19 years of her marriage, don't miss Alia Bhatt's mom's comment

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is married to businessman Bharat Sahni. The couple dated for five years before getting into matrimony on January 25, 2006. To raise a toast to this special day, the Bollywood wife dropped two unseen images from her wedding ceremony featuring dad Rishi Kapoor and Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Bharat also penned a sweet note wishing his wife on their wedding anniversary. Check it out!

A couple of hours ago, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram handle and made fans go gaga over her unseen wedding pictures. The celebrity wife and yoga enthusiast dropped the photos to celebrate her 19th wedding anniversary with husband Bharat Sahni. While the couple looked stunning in their wedding finery, one of the images show veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and Shweta Bachchan Nanda being part of the festivities.

Sharing the images, Riddhima penned, “19 years. Our love story continues. Happy anniversary to my forever and always.”

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Instagram post:

Soon after, many B-town celebs took to the comments section to shower the couple with love and blessings on this special occasion. Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan also commented, “Happy Anniversary sweethearts” and dropped multiple red heart emojis.

Soni Razdan’s comment on Riddhima’s post:

She was joined by Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavana Pandey, Shanaya Kapoor’s mom Maheep Kapoor, singer Sukhbir, Sohail Khan’s ex-wife Seema Sajdeh and more in wishing the couple.

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor’s son-in-law Bharat Sahni wasn't behind in making his wife feel special on their big day. Hence, he went through the archives and took out several pictures of themselves.

Captioning the lovely photo album, he expressed, “Happy anniversary my love. Congrats on surviving yet another year of marriage with me. You’re a superhero and you have great taste. I love you more than you will ever know. #19years.”

Bharat Sahni’s Instagram post:

Earlier this month, Riddhima joined the entire Kapoor and Bhatt family in welcoming the New Year in Thailand. The celebrity and her husband joined Alia, Ranbir, Raha Kapoor, Neetu, Soni, Shaheen Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji, Rohit Dhawan and many others in bringing in 2025 with a bang.

