Inside Neetu Kapoor’s Swiss Birthday celebration: Daughter Riddhima twins with ‘mommykins’; son-in-law says ‘we celebrate you everyday’

It is a special day for Neetu Kapoor as she is celebrating her birthday. The veteran actress along with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her husband and daughter are having a good time in Switzerland. Ranbir Kapoor’s sister and brother-in-law took to their Instagram handles to share inside videos from the actress’ birthday celebration and we are loving to see every bit of it.

Riddhima Kapoor celebrates mom Neetu Kapoor’s birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle, Riddhima Kapoor shared a picture of her with her mommy Neetu Kapoor. Both of them looked lovely as they were twinning in a black coat. Sharing this picture, Riddhima wrote, “Just us girls enjoying our bubbly love and only love. Happy Birthday my mommykins #girltime #makinmemories #switzerland.” The next picture was a perfect selfie of them.

Then she also dropped a video from her cake cutting wherein we can hear several people singing the birthday song and the star is happily standing in front of her cake and grooving to the song. Riddhima’s husband Bharat Sahni also shared the same video in his Instagram stories and wrote, “happy happy birthday! We celebrate you every day because there is no one like you. Love you!”

Well, we are sure that fans must be missing Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha in this celebration. It would have been a great visual treat for the fans to see the entire family together celebrating in Switzerland.

Neetu Kapoor’s work front

Talking about Neetu Kapoor’s work front, she made her comeback on the silver screen with the 2022 film JugJugg Jeeyo. This film starred Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul apart from her. The movie was a hit and minted a decent number at the box office. The actress does not have any announced projects as of now.

