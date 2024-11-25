Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on violence in her brother’s film Animal and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: ‘If my grandfather was here...’

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took center stage with her stint in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. The renowned Delhi-based entrepreneur recently addressed violence in movies like Animal.

While speaking at Sahitya AajTak 2024 in a session titled Delhi Wives Ki Fab Lives, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was asked by an audience member about her grandfather Raj Kapoor’s legacy of making movies on social issues. A comparison was drawn between classic and contemporary films like Animal and Pushpa and asked if the creation of better cinema would’ve been possible if her grandfather had been alive.

In response to this, Riddhima noted that there is a section of the audience who enjoy watching movies like Animal and Pushpa. She admitted that had her grandfather been alive, the cinematic storytelling would’ve been different.

"If my grandfather was here today, I am sure you'd have seen some remarkable movies by him. But, the audience is watching such movies today," she said.

Further, the Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives fame addressed the significant judgment she was subjected to after the show’s release. The 44-year-old mentioned that one is out to put out the best version of them. She emphasized working hard and letting others do whatever they want and stated that if one finds happiness in writing against one, let them be. She expressed her belief in focusing on one’s work and opportunities.

Riddhima further stated that if there were a next season, she would want more of her family’s bonding to be showcased. She admitted that her family comes first for her before anything else. To explain her point, she revealed that even today, when her daughter comes home from school, she ensures to be with her and let go of everything else.

"If there's another season, I want them to show more about my family, my yoga. I am the oldest newcomer in the family. Follow your dreams, don't hold back, and whatever you can do," she said.

The Netflix drama-reality show Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives also stars Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Seema Sajdeh, Kalyani Saha Chawla, and Shalini Passi.

