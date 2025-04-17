Neha Kakkar gets permanent tattoo for brother Tony Kakkar after Sonu Kakkar allegedly cuts ties with them; WATCH

Sonu Kakkar's declaration about cutting off all connections with her siblings, Tony and Neha Kakkar, left many people stunned. Although the Kakkar siblings chose to remain silent in response to the surprising revelation, Neha subtly showcased her unbreakable bond with Tony by getting a permanent tattoo dedicated to him.

Rather than opting for a lavish gift, Neha Kakkar chose to give her brother Tony Kakkar a heartfelt surprise. She got a permanent tattoo inked on her elbow as a tribute to him.

The tattoo depicted two hands making a pinky promise, symbolizing a lasting bond, and beneath it were the initials ‘NK’ and ‘TK’—representing Neha and Tony—signifying a deep promise to stay connected forever. In addition, Neha unveiled the surprise just as Tony was about to cut his birthday cake, making the moment even more special.

Tony Kakkar was taken by surprise and found it hard to believe that his sister had gotten a special tattoo just for him. Overwhelmed with emotion, he adorably expressed that he wished everyone could have a sister like Neha.

Seeing her brother's stunned reaction, Neha was visibly overjoyed. As a gesture of gratitude and love, Tony later touched Neha's feet and thanked her wholeheartedly

On April 12, 2025, Sonu Kakkar made a public announcement through her social media account, declaring that she had decided to sever ties with her siblings, Tony and Neha Kakkar. She revealed that her decision stemmed from intense emotional distress. However, the post in which she disclosed this has since been removed from her profile.

Sonu's note broke many hearts and left people wondering what might have been the reason behind her breaking ties on her social media handles, X and Instagram. Her note could be read as:

"Deeply devastated to inform you all that I am no longer a SISTER to the two talented Superstars, Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. This decision of mine comes from a place of deep emotional pain, and I am truly disheartened today."

Despite Sonu Kakkar’s unexpected announcement, the Kakkar family chose not to respond publicly. Sonu deleted the post soon after it began circulating widely. Meanwhile, both Tony and Neha have remained silent regarding their sister’s bold revelation.

