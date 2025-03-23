Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI files closure report; Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer expresses gratitude

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. A case of alleged abetment to suicide had been filed against actress Rhea Chakraborty. It has now been learned that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a closure report in connection with the actor’s death case, ruling out any foul play. Rhea’s lawyer also reacted to the closure report and expressed his gratitude.

According to News18, CBI’s closure report suggests that Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was a case of suicide and no foul play was involved. As per officials, there was no scientific evidence to prove that someone drove the Dil Bechara actor to suicide.

Reacting to the closure report, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, thanked the investigative agency for their detailed investigation and closing the case.

According to the above-mentioned portal, Maneshinde said in a statement, “The amount of false narrative in the social media and electronic media was totally uncalled for. Rhea Chakraborty underwent untold miseries and was behind bars for 27 days for no fault of hers until Justice Sarang V Kotwal released her on bail.” The advocate saluted Rhea and her family for their silence despite the ‘inhuman’ treatment they suffered.

The Hindustan Times revealed that the CBI submitted two separate closure reports in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, one before a special court in Patna and the other before a special court in Mumbai.

The first one was for the complaint filed by Sushant’s father, KK Singh, who accused Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide. The second one was based on the case filed by Rhea against Sushant’s sisters.

The officials have reportedly shared that now it’s on the court to accept the closure reports or order future investigation.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.