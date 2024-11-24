Aadar Jain helps fiancé Alekha Advani to pose for paps as they make FIRST APPEARANCE post Roka ceremony

Reema Jain's son Aadar Jain made his first appearance with fiancée Alekha Advani after their Roka ceremony. Take a look:

Sakshi N
Written by Sakshi N , Writer
Updated on Nov 24, 2024 | 12:59 AM IST | 3.5K
Aadar helps fiancé Alekha pose for paps as they make FIRST appearance after Roka: WATCH
Pic credits: Viral Bhayani

Another member of the OG Kapoor family in Bollywood is set to tie the knot and its none other than Reema Jain's son Aadar Jain. Today, his Roka ceremony with fiancée Alekha Advani was held in Mumbai and the couple recently made their first public appearance post their Roka ceremony. They looked stunning as they colour coordinated in white outfits. 

Take a look:


Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Sakshi N

With a post graduation in journalism and additional specialisation in news reporting and an interest for Cinema, Sakshi

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles