Aadar Jain helps fiancé Alekha Advani to pose for paps as they make FIRST APPEARANCE post Roka ceremony
Reema Jain's son Aadar Jain made his first appearance with fiancée Alekha Advani after their Roka ceremony. Take a look:
Another member of the OG Kapoor family in Bollywood is set to tie the knot and its none other than Reema Jain's son Aadar Jain. Today, his Roka ceremony with fiancée Alekha Advani was held in Mumbai and the couple recently made their first public appearance post their Roka ceremony. They looked stunning as they colour coordinated in white outfits.
Take a look: