Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani drop unseen romantic PICS from their roka ceremony and we can't get enough of them

The Kapoor clan recently celebrated the coming together of their dear darling couple, Aadar Jain and his fiancée Alekha Advani. A couple of days ago, on Saturday, the soon-to-be-married couple had their roka ceremony, which almost every Kapoor in B-town attended. Minutes ago, the couple dropped some gorgeous glimpses from their white pre-wedding function.

Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Aadar Jain and his fiancée Alekha Advani shared a collab post on Instagram, a pretty photo dump from their roka ceremony hosted a couple of days ago on November 24, 2024, in Mumbai. The album opens with a stunning image of the love-stuck couple sneaking a moment before their official ceremony.

It was followed by a picture of them lounging together, where Aadar showered his love on his soon-to-be bride. The following picture gives a glimpse of all the family members and acquaintances who attended the intimate ceremony.

One can see Kareena and Karisma Kapoor’s father, Randhir Kapoor, smiling brightly as the groom goes down on his knees to express his love for Alekha after their puja ceremony. Sharing the photos, the couple penned, “Forever & always.”

Take a look:

Others in attendance also had a blast and grooved to the dhol present on site. The following photos showcase the minimalist and love-soaked décor that created a romantic atmosphere. While little red hearts made the location aesthetically pleasing, the delicious-looking white pearl cake with red roses was just the perfect addition.

Advertisement

The couple twinned in white outfits designed by Shantnu & Nikhil, and Tarun Tahiliani for their event. The intimate gala was also attended by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, Ranbir Kapoor with his mother, Neetu Kapoor, and more.

For those thinking who Aadar Jain is, he is the son of Rima Jain, the daughter of legendary actor Raj Kapoor. He has also appeared in movies like Qaidi Band (2017) and Hello Charlie (2021) and assisted the director in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Several months ago, Aadar proposed to his soon-to-be wife in a gorgeous, romantic setup in the Maldives. The couple posted glimpses from the proposal, which made Bebo, Lolo, Ananya Panday, and many other celebrities go gaga.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Aadar Jain’s filmy style of putting ring on fiancée Alekha Advani’s finger proves he has true Kapoor genes