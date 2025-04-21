Salman Khan almost rejected Garv and it has Sunny Deol connection? Find out here

Long before Salman Khan became iconic for donning a police uniform, wearing aviators, and dancing to hit songs in Dabangg, he had already portrayed a cop in Puneet Issar’s 2004 film Garv: Pride and Honour. In a recent conversation, Puneet shared that Salman was initially hesitant about the film, dismissing it as something more suited to Sunny Deol’s style.

While speaking on the YouTube channel Digital Commentary, Puneet Issar shared that he and Salman Khan have been longtime friends and colleagues. He recalled telling Salman that he was working on a script, and after hearing the story of Garv, Salman expressed his appreciation for it.

However, he also questioned why Puneet had brought the project to him, as he felt the film belonged more to the kind of action-driven roles typically associated with Sunny Deol, genres that Salman wasn’t known for taking on at the time.

Puneet Issar shared that he was determined to convince Salman Khan and urged him to break away from his established 'lover boy' image. He explained that Salman was primarily known for romantic and comedic roles in films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Biwi No.1, and Judwaa, and while he was already a major star, Puneet believed it was time for a shift.

He recalled telling the Sikandar actor that a change was necessary, and once the actor connected with the script of Garv, he agreed to take on the role.

Puneet compared actors to wild horses, saying they only allow someone who truly understands them to guide them. He described working with Salman as a pleasure, calling him a loyal friend who fully committed to the character.

Reflecting on the well-known cross gesture made by Khan’s character in Garv, Puneet Issar revealed that it was inspired by his own habit.

He admitted that he often makes a symbolic gesture to "cancel out" people he doesn't like, and since Salman had a similar attitude, the two instantly connected over the idea.

Garv, which marked Puneet Issar’s debut as a director, featured a strong ensemble cast including Shilpa Shetty, Arbaaz Khan, and the iconic Amrish Puri.

