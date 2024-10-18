Salman Khan receives fresh death threats days after Baba Siddique’s murder; asked to pay Rs 5 crore to Lawrence Bishnoi: ‘If he wants to stay alive...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Bollywood icon Salman Khan has found himself facing a new death threat just days after the murder of Baba Siddique in Mumbai. A purported associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang reportedly sent a threatening message to the Mumbai Traffic Police, demanding Rs 5 crore from Salman to resolve their ongoing conflict with the gangster. The message ominously cautioned that if Salman did not comply, he could face a fate even more dire than that of the late former Maharashtra minister and the actor's close friend, Baba Siddiqui.

According to a tweet from ANI on X, the Mumbai Traffic Police received a threatening message via WhatsApp, demanding Rs 5 crore from actor Salman Khan. The message warned that if he wishes to ensure his safety and resolve his conflict with Lawrence Bishnoi, he must comply with the demand. Failure to do so could result in a fate even more severe than that of Baba Siddique.

The sender's note read, "Don't take it lightly, if Salman Khan wants to stay alive and wants to end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, then he will have to pay Rs 5 crore. If the money is not given, Salman Khan's condition will be worse than Baba Siddique.”

The Mumbai Police have initiated an investigation to track down the individual behind the threatening WhatsApp message. The actor has been subjected to death threats for several months, particularly from the Bishnoi gang. In light of these ongoing threats and the recent killing of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique, his security measures have also been significantly heightened.

Earlier, Navi Mumbai police apprehended an individual linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang over a suspected plan to kill Salman Khan. The suspect, known as Sukha or Sukhbir Balbir Singh, was arrested in Panipat, Haryana, by a team from the Panvel Town police on Wednesday.

NCP leader Baba Siddique, a close friend of Salman, was shot dead on October 12 outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in the affluent Bandra area of Mumbai. So far, police have arrested four individuals in connection with the case. Shubham Lonkar, believed to be the main conspirator, stated on social media that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was responsible for Siddique's murder.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

