Salman Khan’s 59th Birthday Bash: Superstar makes dashing entry; Bobby Deol, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Riteish-Genelia Deshmukh and others make stylish entry at Arpita Khan Sharma's home

A couple of hours ago, several Bollywood celebs were spotted arriving at Arpita Khan Sharma’s Mumbai residence. All of them gathered under one roof to give Salman Khan the most amazing 59th birthday bash on December 27. Among the B-town stars who made dashing entries at the soiree were Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Bobby Deol, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, and many more.

Salman Khan turned 59 today (December 27, 2024). Hence, his sister Arpita Khan Sharma, and her actor husband Aayush Sharma hosted a star-studded gala at their Mumbai house. To celebrate his big day, the Tiger 3 actor arrived in his swanky luxury car. In a clip, the bhaijaan of Bollywood can be seen entering their house in his blue Range Rover amid high security. The birthday boy looked handsome in his black t-shirt and born jacket.

Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan, who recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary, also arrived to wish bhai on his special day. The celebrity couple was spotted leaving their home together and making an entry at the event.

Next up was the third Khan brother, Sohail Khan who didn’t miss his brother’s birthday. The actor-filmmaker was seen in a denim shirt which he paired with denim pants.

Bobby Deol also made heads turn as he arrived at the birthday bash of Salman Khan. The Animal actor wore a plain black t-shirt which accentuated his muscular biceps. Sporting salt and pepper look, he made an entry to Arpita’s home after waving at the paparazzi.

The most-loved couple of B-town, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh also arrived to celebrated the Dabangg actor on his 59th birthday. The celebrity couple were joined by their two kids, Riaan And Rahyl.

Apart from them, celebs like Sangeeta Bijlani, Salman’s nephew Ayaan Agnihotri, Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh’s son Nirvan Khan, Iulia Vantur also joined the bash. Salman Khan’s are very excited for the superstar’s birthday because it’s also the day when the makers will be dropping the teaser of his upcoming movie Sikandar.

