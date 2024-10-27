Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma reveals what father-in-law Salim Khan told him after finding out his age; See PIC

Actor Aayush Sharma celebrated his birthday on October 26, 2024, turning a year wiser and even more handsome. Married to Salman Khan’s sister, Arpita Khan, Aayush shares a close bond with the Khan family. Taking to Instagram, Sharma shared a heartfelt post featuring his father-in-law, Salim Khan, and mother-in-law, Salma Khan, highlighting a touching moment when Salim said 'tum toh abhi bhi bacche ho' after knowing his age.

In the picture, Aayush is seen posing with his father-in-law and mother-in-law. The trio looks adorable, and his playful post reads, 'Feeling the love on my birthday! Thanks to everyone for the wishes. My father-in-law just asked me my age, and after hearing my answer, he said, “Tum toh abhi bhi bacche ho, aur zindagi bhar dil se bacche rehna.” Guess I’m staying forever young!'"

Numerous pictures and videos from Aayush Sharma's birthday celebration on October 26, 2024, went viral. The party was attended by his wife, Arpita Khan, their children, and family members Sohail and Arbaaz Khan. Notably, Salman Khan’s bodyguard, Shera, was also in attendance.

Arpita and Aayush got married in 2014 when he was just 24 years old. The couple now has two children: a son named Ahil Sharma and a daughter named Ayat Sharma.

Sharma has established himself in the entertainment industry, earning recognition not only as Salman Khan’s brother-in-law but also for his acting performances in films like Loveyatri, Ruslaan, and others.

Recently, the couple sold their famous party home in Bandra for a remarkable Rs 22 crore. Aayush and Arpita had purchased this Bandra residence for Rs 10 crore in 2022. According to media reports, they have now acquired a luxurious new property in Worli.

Details about their new home in Worli have not been disclosed, as they have yet to make any official announcement.

On the professional front, Aayush is set to star in Kwatha alongside Isabelle Kaif. The film is inspired by true events related to the Indian Army and is directed by Karan Lalit Butani, with a screenplay written by Karan Butani.

