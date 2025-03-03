Sanam Teri Kasam 2: Mawra Hocane CONFIRMS producer approached her for sequel with Harshvardhan Rane; details inside

Sanam Teri Kasam, featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, recently returned to theaters, nine years after its original release. Despite competing with new films, the romantic drama successfully drew audiences once again. Following its renewed success, producer Deepak Mukut confirmed that a sequel is set for release in 2026. While Harshvardhan is officially on board for part two, Mawra’s involvement remains uncertain. However, she has now revealed that the producers have approached her for the sequel.

In a conversation with Mid-Day, Mawra Hocane shared insights about Sanam Teri Kasam 2 and said, "The producer reached out to me for the second part. I’ve not read the script yet, it’s in my inbox." She further expressed uncertainty about her involvement but wished the project success, regardless of her participation.

Earlier, in a conversation with Connect Cine, Mawra shared her enthusiasm for Sanam Teri Kasam 2, expressing her willingness to join the sequel. However, she also mentioned that she would be content even if another actress took on the role.

She credited the film’s growing success to the producers, especially Deepak Mukut, who she believes truly deserves the recognition. Wishing him the best, she hoped the sequel surpasses expectations, regardless of her involvement. While she would love to return, she assured there would be no disappointment if things didn’t fall into place.

Meanwhile, in a conversation with India Forums, the filmmakers Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru revealed that Sanam Teri Kasam was originally envisioned as a two-part story, with the sequel’s narrative already planned during the first film's writing process. The emotional ending, where Inder walks toward the tree as Saru’s voice echoes, was deliberately crafted to hint at what comes next.

They added that with the script finalized and most songs completed, the overwhelming response to the re-release this Valentine’s Day has reinforced their commitment to bringing Sanam Teri Kasam 2 to audiences by Valentine’s Day 2026.

With excitement building among fans, the makers' confirmation of Sanam Teri Kasam 2 has only intensified the anticipation. They have officially announced the sequel, with Harshvardhan Rane reprising his role. Their post hinted at another emotional journey, promising to bring back the magic of the original.