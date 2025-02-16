Sanam Teri Kasam 2: Mawra Hocane REACTS to possibilities of return in second part with Harshvardhan Rane; ‘There’s no hard…’

Sanam Teri Kasam's re-release received twice the love compared to its original release, and the star cast, along with the entire crew, is overjoyed by its success. Now, in a recent interview, actress Mawra Hocane, who played Saru, finally addressed whether she would return for the sequel alongside Harshvardhan Rane, stating, "If it’s possible for me to be a part of it, I’d love to, but even if it isn’t, there’s no hard feelings."

In a candid chat with Connect Cine, Mawra Hocane expressed her desire to be part of Sanam Teri Kasam 2 but stated that she would be happy even if someone else took on the role. She emphasized that her producers truly deserve all the love and recognition, as the film is now witnessing impressive numbers.

Hocane particularly praised producer Deepak Mukut, stating that more than anyone else, he deserves the success. She extended her best wishes to him and hoped that the second installment would achieve even greater success, regardless of her involvement. While she would love to be part of the sequel if possible, she assured that there would be no hard feelings if it didn’t work out.

In a recent interview with India Forums, filmmakers Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru revealed that Sanam Teri Kasam was initially envisioned as a two-part story during the writing of the first installment. They shared that the sequel is already planned, with a well-defined direction for Inder’s (Harshvardhan Rane) journey moving forward.

Advertisement

The filmmakers further elaborated that the conclusion of the first film, where Inder walks toward the tree as Saru’s (Mawra Hocane) voice echoes with her dialogues, was deliberately crafted to lay the foundation for the sequel.

They disclosed that the script for Sanam Teri Kasam 2 has been finalized for some time and highlighted, following the tremendous response to the first film’s re-release on Valentine’s Day, that they are now motivated to bring the sequel to audiences by Valentine’s Day 2026.

The filmmakers also shared that most of the songs for the sequel are almost complete. Reassuring fans, they confirmed that Sanam Teri Kasam 2 is progressing well.

As Sanam Teri Kasam enjoys a well-deserved resurgence, the overwhelming response has once again highlighted its deep emotional connection with audiences.