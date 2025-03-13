Alia Bhatt CONFIRMS Cannes Film Festival debut in 2025; here’s how she feels ahead of prestigious event

Alia Bhatt has already made waves at the global level with her stunning appearances at the Met Gala. She even graced the Paris Fashion Week in 2024 for the first time. The actress is now gearing up to make her debut at another prestigious event. Alia recently confirmed that she will be heading to the Cannes Film Festival in 2025. She also shared her feelings about the same.

Today, March 13, 2025, Alia Bhatt and her husband Ranbir Kapoor had a meet-and-greet with the paparazzi. During the event, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress shared that she would be going to the Cannes Film Festival this year for the first time. Expressing her feelings ahead of the festival, she said, “So I am very nervous and very excited.”

The 78th annual Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 13 to May 24, 2025. Fans would eagerly be waiting for Alia to dazzle on the red carpet.

Last year, Alia Bhatt made her debut at the Paris Fashion Week. She walked the runway at the Place de l'Opéra in Paris during the ‘Walk Your Worth’ event. Other high-profile personalities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kendall Jenner, Aja Naomi King, Cara Delevingne, and more were also in attendance.

During the Met Gala 2024, Alia donned a floral mint-green saree designed by Sabyasachi. It was in line with the dress code Garden of Time. Her look received a lot of appreciation.

Alia Bhatt is turning 32 on March 15. She also celebrated her birthday in advance with the paps during today’s event. She cut a cake and shared a heartwarming moment with Ranbir. She did a little dance, and her husband put some cake on her nose before kissing her forehead.

On the cinematic front, Alia Bhatt has been shooting for the movie Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is slated to release in 2026. Apart from this, she has the action thriller Alpha lined up to hit the big screens this year. It will mark her entry into the Spy Universe created by Yash Raj Films.