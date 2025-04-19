See what nana Suniel Shetty and nani Mana were upto at hospital before meeting Athiya Shetty and her baby; VIRAL PIC inside

Actress Athiya Shetty and her cricketer husband KL Rahul recently took to social media by storm as they shared the first glimpse of their daughter and revealed her name. Now, the actress' brother Ahan Shetty took to Instagram and dropped some pics but Suniel Shetty and wife Mana Shetty eagerly waiting to meet Athiya and her baby at hospital is the cutest thing on the Internet right now.

Taking to Instagram today (April 19), Athiya Shetty’s brother and Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty shared some throwback photos and captioned it with, “Time flies,” with eyes emoji. The post had pics from his good time at a game zone, vacations, posing with Ram Charan, golf time, outing with friends and more.

However, the highlight was the heartwarming photo of Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty eagerly waiting at the hospital right before the birth of Athiya’s baby girl. In the photo, the couple can be seen twinning in blue denim outfits. While the actor is seen looking at his phone while waiting at hospital, Mana is seen looking away from camera with a wide smile on her face showing her excitement to become nani.

As soon as Ahan Shetty dropped the post, fans couldn’t contain excitement looking at the pic. A user wrote, “Grandparents waiting that’s the best thing I have ever seen today.” Another wrote, “Nana- Nani Waiting for loveliest GIFT of their life.” A user also commented, “they seem so excited in 4th pic.” Meanwhile, another commented, “4th pic and the smiless.”

Earlier, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul took took Instagram and, in a joint post, shared their daughter’s first pic. In the pic, the cricketer is seen holding his daughter wrapped in his arms, while Athiya, standing beside, is lovingly gazing at her. Sharing the pic, they revealed her name in the caption and wrote, “Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah/ इवारा ~ Gift of God,” and added lotus emojis.

The actress also took to her Instagram stories and added, “Evaarah, V.R. (Evaarah Vipula Rahul). Evaarah, meaning Gift of God. Vipula, in honour of her great nani and protector. Rahul, her papa.”

For the unversed, Athiya and KL Rahul welcomed their daughter on March 24, 2025.

