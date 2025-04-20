Imran Khan’s ex-wife Avantika Malik confesses being convinced she would die if their marriage broke: ‘You latch on to this man in your life’

Avantika Malik recently opened up about one of the most difficult phases of her life—her separation from actor Imran Khan. Sharing her journey in a recent conversation, she revealed how the experience pushed her into a deeply emotional space, filled with fear, grief and uncertainty.

Despite having seen divorce within her own family and watching her mother carry it with pride, Avantika admitted on The Healing Circle with Janice Sequeira that facing her own marriage falling apart wasn’t easy. The thought of being on her own filled her with dread. She believed she wouldn't make it without Khan by her side.

Reflecting on the painful moment when she and Imran decided to separate, Avantika described it as a personal loss so intense that it felt like someone in the family had passed away. She said she couldn’t stop crying and believed life wouldn’t move on. Her fear, she explained, stemmed from a lack of faith in herself and her ability to manage life independently.

She admitted to emotionally depending on Imran, and shared, “I don’t know if it is creeping from daddy issues, abandonment issues from childhood. So then you latch on to this man in your life and are like ‘this man is going to save me and protect me and only this man can do this for me’. And I was convinced.”

At the time of their separation, Avantika wasn’t financially independent either, which made the situation even more overwhelming. “I felt like I would not survive a day without this guy,” she recalled.

While the initial days were extremely painful, Avantika eventually learned to accept the situation. She began to understand that two people can simply grow apart, and that doesn't necessarily mean something terrible has happened.

She also opened up about how their daughter, Imara, reacted to the separation. Like any child her age, Imara had many questions and concerns. Avantika shared a light-hearted moment where her daughter once asked if she would get a “new mumma.” To which Avantika replied, “No, darling, you’re stuck with this one.”

Co-parenting, she said, has been something she and Imran managed well. Imara spends equal time with both of them, which has helped maintain stability in her life. “We have joint custody. She spends half her week with me, half her week with him,” Avantika explained.

