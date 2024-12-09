Shabana Azmi admits hubby Javed Akhtar still makes her ‘laugh’ on their 40th anniversary and their heartwarming PIC will make your hearts melt

Actress Shabana Azmi and her husband, lyricist Javed Akhtar, continue to give major couple goals even after 40 years of marriage. On December 9, she shared an unseen, heartwarming picture on social media to mark their anniversary, along with a sweet caption. She revealed that Javed still makes her ‘laugh’, a sentiment that will surely melt your heart. A perfect reminder for all married couples.

Shabana Azmi treated her Instagram followers to a delightful glimpse of her and Javed Akhtar, radiating joy as they appeared engrossed in an engaging conversation. Dressed elegantly in a pink suit with a matching dupatta and a delicate flower tucked into her hair, she looked stunning.

Meanwhile, the lyricist exuded charm in a crisp white shirt paired with a coordinating jacket. The picture, brimming with warmth and elegance, is truly a sight to behold! Sharing the heartfelt picture, Shabana wrote, “It’s 40 years today since we got married, and he still makes me laugh,” celebrating their enduring bond with warmth and love.

Take a look below!

The couple received an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans and celebrities alike. Ronit Bose Roy commented, “Congratulations. The joy that is in the photo is priceless. Love you.” One fan wrote, “Congratulations!! It’s a blessing that he can still make you laugh. It’s rare."

Another shared, “Sweet and inspiring. Happy Anniversary.” Many others also joined in to wish the couple on their special day.

Javed Akhtar’s first marriage to Honey Irani ended due to various reasons, and though he later fell in love with Shabana Azmi, he wasn’t ready to settle down. Their close friend, Annu Kapoor, shared a fascinating tale about how he played matchmaker for the couple in an interview with ANI.

One night in 1984, after a few drinks, Annu asked Shabana why they hadn’t tied the knot yet. She hesitated, as Javed wasn’t prepared to commit, but Kapoor urged her to take the plunge.

When the lyricist remained unsure, he took matters into his own hands, convincing him to marry. Without wasting time, he drove to a mosque in Bandra, arranged for the maulvi, and invited Shabana’s mother and friends like Boney Kapoor. After the impromptu wedding, the group celebrated the occasion, continuing the fun until 4 a.m.

Javed and Honey Irani have two children, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar. Shabana Azmi shares a warm and cordial relationship with both the kids and even with Honey.

