Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff issued notice over ‘misleading’ claims in Pan Masala ad; REPORT

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff have landed in legal trouble for appearing in a Pan Masala brand advertisement. The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum in Jaipur has sent notices to the three actors and the chairman of JB Industries, the manufacturer of the Pan Masala brand, summoning them to appear on March 19, 2025.

As per a Times of India report, the Bollywood actors have been served notices regarding an allegedly misleading advertisement that claims each grain of the pan masala contains saffron. However, Pinkvilla has not independently verified this information.

The advertisement features the tagline, "Dane dane mein hai kesar ka dum" (Each grain has the strength of saffron). The order was issued by consumer forum chairperson Gyarsilal Meena and member Hemlata Agarwal while hearing a complaint filed by Jaipur resident Yogendra Singh Badiyal.

In the complaint, the petitioner alleged that the advertisement featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff falsely claims that the pan masala contains saffron.

The petitioner pointed out that saffron costs approximately Rs 4 lakh per kilogram, while a pan masala pouch with tobacco is priced at just Rs 5. "In such a scenario, forget about adding saffron; even its fragrance cannot be included," the Times of India quoted the petitioner.

The complainant alleged that the “misleading” advertisement was designed to encourage more people to purchase the pan masala and tobacco combo, ultimately boosting the manufacturer’s profits.

The complaint further accused the actors of “spreading false propaganda” by endorsing the claim that every grain contains saffron.

Additionally, it also alleged that while the manufacturer is earning crores from the business, common people are putting their health at risk and "inviting" diseases like cancer by consuming the pan masala and tobacco combination.

"In such a situation, the advertisement deliberately claims to contain saffron to mislead the public," the complainant alleged. Badiyal has called for legal action against the actors for spreading “disinformation” and demanded an immediate halt to the misleading advertisements.