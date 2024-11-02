Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday and more extend heartfelt wishes to superstar

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, who has captured hearts around the world for decades, is celebrating his birthday today, November 2. On this special occasion, fans and fellow celebrities have taken to social media to shower him with love and warm wishes. Notable figures like Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, and Ananya Panday have all joined in the festivities, honoring the superstar on his big day.

Katrina Kaif shared a striking photo of Shah Rukh Khan on her Instagram Stories, showcasing him in a stylish black leather jacket. She sweetly captioned the post, wishing him a happy birthday and expressing, "Nobody like you."

Kareena Kapoor Khan also celebrated the actor's special day by posting on her Instagram Stories. She shared a striking photo of the superstar, looking exceptionally handsome, and wished him with a simple yet heartfelt message: "Happy birthday King."

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday shared a nostalgic throwback photo of Shah Rukh Khan from his earlier days, showcasing him in a casual blue t-shirt and denim jeans. She accompanied the post with two heart emojis.

Shilpa Shetty also shared a cheerful photo with him, both beaming in the snapshot. She wrote, "To the OG KING ..My forever Baazigar ..jo hamesha sabka dil jeet ta hai. Happy birthday; stay blessed with great health and happiness always."

Vicky Kaushal also joined in on the birthday celebrations by sharing a candid moment with the King actor from an event, where the two are caught in a joyful laugh. He sweetly captioned the post, "Happy Birthday KING!!!," capturing the warmth of their friendship.

Advertisement

Angad Bedi also joined the celebrations, sharing a picture with the 'King' to extend his birthday wishes on social media.

Sana Saeed, known for her character as little Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt birthday tribute to King Khan. She posted several photos, capturing moments from her childhood alongside King Khan, as well as a recent picture of them together. In her touching message, she expressed her gratitude for having the opportunity to work with such an incredible soul.

Check it out here!

Sana praised Shah Rukh for his kindness, wisdom, and genuine care for those around him, acknowledging him as both a remarkable actor and an extraordinary person. She wished him many more years filled with success, love, and happiness, ending with a cheerful birthday message.

Pinkvilla extends heartfelt birthday wishes to Shah Rukh Khan, hoping for a joyful and prosperous year ahead!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan director Siddharth Anand hosts superstar’s birthday bash with Suhana Khan, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, KJo in attendance