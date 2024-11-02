INSIDE Ananya Panday’s birthday bash ft Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Sara Ali Khan and more

Ananya Panday celebrated her 26th birthday earlier this week on October 30, 2024. Several pictures and videos from her celebration surfaced on the internet and now most recently, Orry shared more unseen inside pictures from the bash featuring Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, and more.

Today, on November 2, social media sensation Orry posted a series of pictures on his Instagram stories that gave a peek into Ananya Panday’s 26th birthday celebration. As revealed by Orry, the bash was hosted by renowned producer Amritpal Singh, whom he to as the "Host of the evening."

The birthday dump began with a stunning picture of the birthday girl in which she was seen holding a Hermes customized bag with her initials ‘AP’ on it. He wrote, "All about Ananya's birthday bash" followed by a video in which the Call Me Bae actress flaunts her bag. He went on to write alongside, "And her new hermes Kelly With diamonds by @ohmygashna."

Take a look

Up next was the video featuring Panday cutting her cake surrounded by her friends who were cheering for her with loud claps and a "Birthday song." The actress cuts the cake and states, "I’m feeling really awkward" Meanwhile Bindra feeds her the cake and jokingly calls it a "Bachelor party;" leaving Ananya dumbfounded.

In addition to this, Orry also shared a hilarious video of Sara Ali Khan as he teased her for her watermelon themed pumps. He was heard asking her, "What are those" while the Metro In Dino actress hid her face in response. "@saraalikhan95 & her Watermelon toes!!!" followed by a watermelon and a red heart emoji.

Advertisement

The video was then followed by a stunning click with Sara. For the bash, the actress looked stunning in a black jumpsuit with her straight hair left open. We can also see Ibrahim Ali Khan captured behind while he talked to a friend.

Take a look

Orry’s dump also featured pictures with new parents, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal, Isabelle Kaif, Shanaya Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Samiksha Pednekar, Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan and more.

Take a quick look at more pictures from the bash.

Ananya had also shared some of the pictures earlier from her bash in the same outfit with Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and more.

ALSO READ: Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Review and release LIVE UPDATES: Salman Khan & Ajay Devgn to team up for Rohit Shetty’s next titled Mission Chulbul Singham