9 best Dibakar Banerjee movies that are a whirlpool of flavorful cinema

Dibakar Banerjee is a filmmaker known for his unique storytelling, sharp social commentary, and the ability to extract powerful performances from his actors. His films often challenge societal norms and offer a fresh perspective on contemporary issues. Here are the some of best Dibakar Banerjee movies that are worth your time.

1. Khosla Ka Ghosla

Cast: Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parvin Dabas, Ranvir Shorey

IMDb Rating: 8.2

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Release Year: 2006

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Khosla Ka Ghosla is a comedy-drama that revolves around a middle-class Delhi family's struggle to reclaim their land from a corrupt property dealer. Banerjee’s directorial debut shines with its relatable characters and humorous yet crucial narrative. His keen observation of middle-class aspirations and societal quirks make this film a timeless classic.

2. Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!

Cast: Abhay Deol, Paresh Rawal, Neetu Chandra, Manu Rishi

IMDb Rating: 7.7

Genre: Comedy, Crime

Release Year: 2008

Where to Watch: Youtube (on rent)

This film tells the story of a thief from Delhi who charms his way through life. Banerjee’s direction brings out the vibrancy and hustle of the city, with Abhay Deol delivering a standout performance. The film's quirky narrative and Banerjee’s sharp satirical lens make it a compelling watch.

3. Love Sex Aur Dhokha

Cast: Anshuman Jha, Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Amit Sial

IMDb Rating: 7.1

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Release Year: 2010

Where to Watch: YouTube

Love Sex Aur Dhokha is an anthology film that explores voyeurism, reality TV culture, and the darker sides of human nature. Banerjee’s innovative use of the found footage style and his fearless exploration of taboo subjects set this film apart. His ability to weave together three distinct stories into a cohesive and impactful narrative showcased how powerful his directorial instincts are.

4. Shanghai

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Abhay Deol, Kalki Koechlin, Prosenjit Chatterjee

IMDb Rating: 7.2

Genre: Thriller, Mystery

Release Year: 2012

Where to Watch: Youtube

Shanghai is a political thriller that explores themes of corruption and conspiracy in a fictional Indian city. Banerjee’s meticulous direction and attention to detail create a nail-biting atmosphere, while strong performances from the cast enhance the film’s intensity. Watch this one for Emraan Hashmi’s performance as well.

5. Bombay Talkies

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sadashiv Amrapurkar

IMDb Rating: 6.6

Genre: Drama

Release Year: 2013

Where to Watch: Netflix

Bombay Talkies is an anthology film celebrating 100 years of Indian cinema, with Banerjee directing one of the four segments. His segment Star, is a tale of a struggling actor and his relationship with his daughter. Banerjee’s sensitive storytelling and ability to bring out deep emotions through simple narratives make his contribution to this largely appreciated project memorable.

6. Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!

Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Anand Tiwari, Swastika Mukherjee

IMDb Rating: 7.6

Genre: Mystery, Thriller

Release Year: 2015

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

This period thriller brings the iconic Bengali detective Byomkesh Bakshy to life. Banerjee’s careful recreation of 1940s Calcutta and his engaging narrative pushed this movie into the list of finest cinematic experiences. Sushant Singh Rajput’s performance as the detective, guided by Banerjee’s direction is just the perfect combo you need.

7. Lust Stories

Cast: Manisha Koirala, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sanjay Kapoor

IMDb Rating: 6.4

Genre: Drama, Romance

Release Year: 2018

Where to Watch: Netflix

Lust Stories is an anthology film exploring modern relationships and desires, with Banerjee directing one of the segments. His segment addresses issues of sexual freedom and societal hypocrisy and perfectly displays his bold storytelling and ability to handle sensitive topics with such grace that it gets etched in people’s hearts.

8. Ghost Stories

Cast: Sukant Goel, Aditya Shetty, Eva Ameet Pardeshi, and Gulshan Devaiah

IMDb Rating: 4.4

Genre: Horror

Release Year: 2020

Where to Watch: Netflix

Ghost Stories is an anthology film with Banerjee directing one of the horror segments. His segment focuses on psychological horror, blending supernatural elements with real-world fears. Banerjee was just fine with his skills of building suspense and fueling a sense of dread.

9. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Cast: Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Jaideep Ahlawat

IMDb Rating: 6.3

Genre: Thriller, Comedy

Release Year: 2021

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

This thriller explores the dynamics between a man and a woman on the run. Banerjee’s direction brings out the complexities of the characters and their evolving relationship. His skillful handling of tension and dark humor adds flavor to the narrative and makes this one of the best Dibakar Banerjee movies of all time.

