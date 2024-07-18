9 best Dibakar Banerjee movies that are a whirlpool of flavorful cinema
Some of the best Dibakar Banerjee movies have always found a place in the watchlist of cinema lovers and here’s a compilation of his best works.
Dibakar Banerjee is a filmmaker known for his unique storytelling, sharp social commentary, and the ability to extract powerful performances from his actors. His films often challenge societal norms and offer a fresh perspective on contemporary issues. Here are the some of best Dibakar Banerjee movies that are worth your time.
1. Khosla Ka Ghosla
Cast: Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parvin Dabas, Ranvir Shorey
IMDb Rating: 8.2
Genre: Comedy, Drama
Release Year: 2006
Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar
Khosla Ka Ghosla is a comedy-drama that revolves around a middle-class Delhi family's struggle to reclaim their land from a corrupt property dealer. Banerjee’s directorial debut shines with its relatable characters and humorous yet crucial narrative. His keen observation of middle-class aspirations and societal quirks make this film a timeless classic.
2. Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!
Cast: Abhay Deol, Paresh Rawal, Neetu Chandra, Manu Rishi
IMDb Rating: 7.7
Genre: Comedy, Crime
Release Year: 2008
Where to Watch: Youtube (on rent)
This film tells the story of a thief from Delhi who charms his way through life. Banerjee’s direction brings out the vibrancy and hustle of the city, with Abhay Deol delivering a standout performance. The film's quirky narrative and Banerjee’s sharp satirical lens make it a compelling watch.
3. Love Sex Aur Dhokha
Cast: Anshuman Jha, Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Amit Sial
IMDb Rating: 7.1
Genre: Crime, Thriller
Release Year: 2010
Where to Watch: YouTube
Love Sex Aur Dhokha is an anthology film that explores voyeurism, reality TV culture, and the darker sides of human nature. Banerjee’s innovative use of the found footage style and his fearless exploration of taboo subjects set this film apart. His ability to weave together three distinct stories into a cohesive and impactful narrative showcased how powerful his directorial instincts are.
4. Shanghai
Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Abhay Deol, Kalki Koechlin, Prosenjit Chatterjee
IMDb Rating: 7.2
Genre: Thriller, Mystery
Release Year: 2012
Where to Watch: Youtube
Shanghai is a political thriller that explores themes of corruption and conspiracy in a fictional Indian city. Banerjee’s meticulous direction and attention to detail create a nail-biting atmosphere, while strong performances from the cast enhance the film’s intensity. Watch this one for Emraan Hashmi’s performance as well.
5. Bombay Talkies
Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sadashiv Amrapurkar
IMDb Rating: 6.6
Genre: Drama
Release Year: 2013
Where to Watch: Netflix
Bombay Talkies is an anthology film celebrating 100 years of Indian cinema, with Banerjee directing one of the four segments. His segment Star, is a tale of a struggling actor and his relationship with his daughter. Banerjee’s sensitive storytelling and ability to bring out deep emotions through simple narratives make his contribution to this largely appreciated project memorable.
6. Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!
Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Anand Tiwari, Swastika Mukherjee
IMDb Rating: 7.6
Genre: Mystery, Thriller
Release Year: 2015
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
This period thriller brings the iconic Bengali detective Byomkesh Bakshy to life. Banerjee’s careful recreation of 1940s Calcutta and his engaging narrative pushed this movie into the list of finest cinematic experiences. Sushant Singh Rajput’s performance as the detective, guided by Banerjee’s direction is just the perfect combo you need.
7. Lust Stories
Cast: Manisha Koirala, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sanjay Kapoor
IMDb Rating: 6.4
Genre: Drama, Romance
Release Year: 2018
Where to Watch: Netflix
Lust Stories is an anthology film exploring modern relationships and desires, with Banerjee directing one of the segments. His segment addresses issues of sexual freedom and societal hypocrisy and perfectly displays his bold storytelling and ability to handle sensitive topics with such grace that it gets etched in people’s hearts.
8. Ghost Stories
Cast: Sukant Goel, Aditya Shetty, Eva Ameet Pardeshi, and Gulshan Devaiah
IMDb Rating: 4.4
Genre: Horror
Release Year: 2020
Where to Watch: Netflix
Ghost Stories is an anthology film with Banerjee directing one of the horror segments. His segment focuses on psychological horror, blending supernatural elements with real-world fears. Banerjee was just fine with his skills of building suspense and fueling a sense of dread.
9. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar
Cast: Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Jaideep Ahlawat
IMDb Rating: 6.3
Genre: Thriller, Comedy
Release Year: 2021
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
This thriller explores the dynamics between a man and a woman on the run. Banerjee’s direction brings out the complexities of the characters and their evolving relationship. His skillful handling of tension and dark humor adds flavor to the narrative and makes this one of the best Dibakar Banerjee movies of all time.
Dibakar Banerjee movies have always contributed largely to the most-loved recipe worldwide which we know as Indian cinema.
