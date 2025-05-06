Shah Rukh Khan channels his inner King with MET Gala 2025 outfit; don’t miss his ‘K’ locket stealing spotlight

Bollywood’s ultimate superstar, Shah Rukh Khan, just made his much-awaited MET Gala debut in 2025, and we simply cannot stay calm. Doing complete justice to the theme Superfine: Tailoring Black Style with unmatched elegance, SRK served pure royal energy, channeling the perfect King vibe and effortlessly owning the red carpet with his commanding presence. However, the real highlight is his ‘K’ locket, sealing his look with royalty, and how!

Shah Rukh Khan made heads turn with a sleek black suit, proving that elegance doesn't always need extravagance. The highlight of his appearance was his accessories with bold and unconventional details. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, he wore stunning Sabyasachi pieces such as bold silver chains, a pearl-studded choker, and a dramatic ‘K’ pendant, proving that he is the ultimate King in every way.

Wearing a stunning Sabyasachi suit, King Khan delivered a masterclass in royal elegance at the MET Gala 2025. He was seen holding a tiger scepter and commanded attention on the iconic steps, leaving desi fashion lovers swooning. His look definitely became the talk of the town and fans immediately took to social media to praise him.

Well, that’s not all, as SRK also struck his iconic pose at the prestigious event, and of course, it was nothing short of legendary. How could we possibly miss that moment?

It wasn’t only Shah Rukh Khan, but Kiara Advani also made a striking debut at the MET Gala 2025, proudly flaunting her baby bump for the first time. Dressed in a look that screamed modern royalty, she walked the carpet with elegance and confidence. Her pregnancy glow was impossible to miss. One thing’s for sure—"mother is mothering," and how!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's King, sharing the screen with his daughter Suhana Khan for the first time. The movie will also feature Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Verma. It is set to be released globally in 2026.

