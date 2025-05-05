King: Shah Rukh Khan’s THIS heartwarming gesture forced Arshad Warsi to agree for a role in the film? Find out

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most celebrated actors of the industry. He has a huge fan base not only in India but all over the world. After his last film Dunki, the superstar will next be seen in King, sharing screen for the first time with his daughter Suhana Khan. Now, as per a recent report, Arshad Warsi has been roped in for a ‘small’ role in the SRK-led film. He will be seen in a ‘sweet, quirky, funny and cute’ role in the much-awaited movie. Report also stated that the actor agreed to do the film as Shah Rukh personally called him.

Advertisement

A report in Mid-day shared that Arshad Warsi has joined the star-studded cast of King. For the unversed, apart from SRK and Suhana, the film will also feature Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma.

A source told the portal, “His role is small, but pivotal. Arshad could not refuse when Shah Rukh approached him. When he personally calls someone, nobody says no.”

The source further added, “Arshad is doing the film only because he loves Shah Rukh. His role is a sweet, quirky, funny and cute one with slight grey shades; and only Arshad can play it to perfection.”

The report also stated that Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan will begin filming from May 18. However, Arshad is set to join them at the end of June after completing his next film Dhamaal 4.

Well, then this will be Arshad’s second collaboration with King Khan. The superstar made a cameo in the 2005 film Kuchh Meetha Ho Jaye.

Advertisement

On the professional front, Arshad Warsi has a series of intriguing projects lined up. He is set to reprise his role in the much-awaited Jolly LLB 3, starring alongside Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi. Apart from that, Arshad will be seen in Dhamaal 4, where he will team up with Ajay Devgn, Welcome to the Jungle alongside Akshay Kumar, and Pritam Pedro with Vikrant Massey. Now, the newest addition to his list of upcoming films is Shah Rukh Khan's King.

For more such news, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: Does Shah Rukh Khan’s MET Gala 2025 debut have ‘Bengal Tiger’ connection? Designer Sabyasachi drops major hint: SEE PIC