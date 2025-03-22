Shah Rukh Khan’s heartfelt speech to KKR players ahead of IPL 2025 opener will remind you of Chak De India’s coach Kabir

Ahead of Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) opening match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 18th edition of the IPL, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan delivered an encouraging speech to his team, reminding us of the epic scene from Chak De India's coach Kabir Khan's motivational speech. He expressed his hopes for the players to stay joyful and in good health

In a video shared by the official Instagram account of KKR, Shah Rukh Khan addressed the players. He said, "God bless you. Please be healthy, be happy. And thank you, Chandu sir, for looking after them. Welcome aboard to the new members."

The biggest change for KKR has been in the captaincy, having let go of Shreyas Iyer and opting to go with the experienced Ajinkya Rahane in his stead. SRK gave the Indian batter his vote of confidence in particular. King Khan said, "Thank you, Ajinkya, for joining us and being a captain. God bless you, and I hope you will find a good home here and play well with all of us. Have a good evening, a good match, and be healthy."

The Jawan actor arrived in Kolkata on Friday under tight security. Sporting a white T-shirt and a gray waistcoat, the actor looked stylish as he greeted fans at Kolkata airport.

The grand opening ceremony of IPL 2025 is set to begin at 6 PM at Eden Gardens, with Shah Rukh expected to kick off the event with a captivating monologue, setting the tone for the mega celebration. Joining him on stage will be singer Shreya Ghoshal, rapper Karan Aujla, and actor Disha Patani. IPL 2025 will be streamed live on JioHotstar.

Eighteen years into their IPL journey, one name remains inseparable from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)—Shah Rukh Khan. As a co-owner, he has been the face of the franchise, as recognizable as any of the players.

A regular fixture at Eden Gardens, the Bollywood icon has always worn his heart on his sleeve, passionately supporting the team through every season. On the work front, Khan will be next seen in King with Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.