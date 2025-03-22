Shah Rukh Khan fans assemble at Kolkata airport as superstar makes dashing entry in the city of joy ahead of IPL 2025: WATCH
Ahead of the grand opening ceremony of the 18th edition of IPL 2025, Shah Rukh Khan finally reached Kolkata to represent his team, Kolkata Knight Riders.
Over the years, we have seen Shah Rukh Khan’s love for cricket grow manifold. Taking his love for the sport forward, the superstar co-owned the Indian Premier League team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), along with actress Juhi Chawla, and her spouse Jay Mehta. Well, ahead of the 18th edition of IPL 2025, the superstar has finally reached Kolkata where the sporting event will kickstart.
Minutes ago, on March 22, 2025, Shah Rukh Khan landed in the city of joy to witness the grand opening of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League, 2025. The King of Romance was spotted stepping out of Kolkata airport. At the public place, he was welcomed by a sea of excited fans who rooted and cheered for the megastar upon getting his glimpse.
Acknowledging the love and admiration coming his way, SRK took a moment to wave back at his fans. He also sent flying kisses to the media and the people gathered at the airport to get a glimpse of their inspiration.
Shah Rukh Khan arrives in Kolkata ahead of IPL 2025:
