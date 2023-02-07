Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: When, how and where Bollywood's IT couple will get married today

After dating each other for quite some time, the much-loved couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot today. The duo fell in love on the sets of their first film, Shershaah. Since then, they have remained tight-lipped about their relationship. Today, Sidharth and Kiara will get married at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer in the presence of their close friends and family members. They will finally make their relationship official by dropping wedding pictures on social media. Ahead of their wedding today, let's take a look at the details about the guests, pre-wedding festivities, outfits and more! Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding dates

On February 4th, the love birds arrived in Jaisalmer along with their family members. Sidharth and Kiara made appearances at Jaisalmer airport at different times. Post reaching the Suryagarh Palace, the couple hosted a fun evening on 5th February for their friends and family. It was followed by a grand musical night on next day. Today, Sidharth and Kiara enjoyed their haldi ceremony in the morning ahead of the wedding.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding outfits Before arriving in Jaisalmer, Sidharth and Kiara were seen making a joint appearance at Manish Malhotra's house in Mumbai. It added extra fuel to the wedding reports. Later, Manish was seen reaching Jaisalmer along with the bride-to-be. It was quite clear that the couple will don Manish's designed outfits for their D-day. Reportedly, Kiara will be sporting a red lehenga while Sidharth will opt for an off-white sherwani with a red shafa for the wedding.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding venue Sidharth and Kiara chose a royal venue to get married. The Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer is all things dreamy. It is situated amid a beautiful scenic view and lush greenery. The five-star property is a perfect blend of luxury and old charm. The rates of the lavish rooms range between Rs 24,000 to Rs 76,000, depending upon the suite that the guests pick.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding guest list It seemed like Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani had opted for a low-key wedding. But after the paparazzi spotted several celebs at Jaisalmer airport, it was confirmed it is one big-fat Indian wedding. Celebs like Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, Shabina Khan, Aarti Shetty, Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra, Ashvini Yardi, Juhi Chawla, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal were seen arriving at the Suryagarh Palace. It is reported that Varun Dhawan and Rohit Shetty are also expected to join the celebration.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding menu Earlier, it was reported that the wedding menu will include a lavish spread of Continental and Indian food, along with Rajasthani delicacies like bajre ki roti, bajre ka soyta. Recently, IANS reported that more than 100 dishes from 10 countries will be served to the guests who have arrived to attend the grand wedding. The menu includes Italian, Chinese, South Indian, Mexican, Rajasthani, Punjabi, and Gujarati cuisines. It is also reported that Jaisalmer’s Ghotwan Ladoo will be served as sweets. Sidharth, being a hardcore Punjabi, has made arrangements for spicy food for his relatives. The report also suggests that there will be more than 50 stalls at the wedding with 500 waiters in their dress code. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's pre-wedding festivities Sidharth and Kiara's pre-wedding festivities kickstarted on February 5th. It all started with a fun evening. Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that DJ Ganesh will play at the couple's Sangeet and after-party post-wedding. On February 6th, Sidharth and Kiara enjoyed their grand sangeet night with friends and family. The duo danced to their romantic songs from Shershaah. Apart from them, Shahid Kapoor and Karan Johar set the stage on fire as they danced to Kaala Chashma. It is also reported that Hari and Sukhmani bands also performed and amped up the musical night. The duo reportedly sang a mix of English and Punjabi songs. Families of both actors too performed for them on peppy songs.

According to India Today, Sidharth and Kiara's roka ceremony was done on February 6th. Post that, Kiara also did the chooda ceremony. The report suggests that she had ordered her chooda way in advance. Today, the actors enjoyed their haldi ceremony in the morning ahead of the wedding. We really can't wait to see their pictures! Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's grand pheras The Shershaah couple will take their pheras at a spot called ‘Bawdi’ at the Suryagarh Palace. The Bawdi is styled like a traditional step-well. In the center, there is a mandap-like area with four pillars surrounding it. Pinkvilla exclusively got details about the nuptials and baaraat schedule. The baaraat is expected to arrive at 4 pm and the wedding rituals will begin post that. The preparations for the baaraat have already begun.

A source revealed, "While the decor and other prep for today has already begun, the wedding is scheduled for evening. After the nuptials, Sid and Kiara will post the pictures on Instagram, and there is also an intimate reception and a party organised in the later part of the day. On the other hand, yesterday was comparatively less busy, as the guests spent time mingling with each other. A singer also performed in the evening. As far as the food is concerned, it’s a mix of many cuisines." Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reception The couple will be hosting an intimate reception post tying the knot today. It was earlier reported that the soon-to-be wedded couple will host two receptions post their wedding. One in Delhi and the other in Mumbai for the film fraternity.

