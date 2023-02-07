Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding EXCLUSIVE: Inside deets on nuptials and baaraat schedule
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra reached Jaisalmer on Saturday to kickstart their wedding festivities.
Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that post the pre-wedding functions on February 5 and 6, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will tie the knot on February 7 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in the presence of their families and close friends. The big day has finally arrived as the couple will get married today, and we have some inside details of their schedule. We have heard that the baaraat will arrive at around 4 pm, after which the wedding rituals will begin.
“While the decor and other prep for today has already begun, the wedding is scheduled for evening. After the nuptials, Sid and Kiara will post the pictures on Instagram, and there is also an intimate reception and a party organised in the later part of the day. On the other hand, yesterday was comparatively less busy, as the guests spent time mingling with each other. A singer also performed in the evening. As far as the food is concerned, it’s a mix of many cuisines,” informs a source in the know.
Meanwhile, reportedly just like many other Bollywood couples, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra too have a no phone policy at their wedding. However, many pics and videos are expected to come out on social media, once the soon-to-be married couple makes it Insta official themselves first. A few people from the film industry have also reached Jaisalmer to be a part of the celebrations, including Juhi Chawla, Karan Johar, and Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput. Apparently, Karan and Shahid even danced on “Kaala Chashma” yesterday.
Shabbir Boxwala on the wedding
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Shershaah producer Shabbir Boxwala had exclusively opened up to Pinkvilla about this much publicised wedding. He had said that he is genuinely very happy for them. “They are amazing people, and I am elated that the reel life couple from Shershaah are getting married in real life,” Boxwala had mentioned.
