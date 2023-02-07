Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding EXCLUSIVE: Inside deets on nuptials and baaraat schedule

Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that post the pre-wedding functions on February 5 and 6, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will tie the knot on February 7 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in the presence of their families and close friends. The big day has finally arrived as the couple will get married today, and we have some inside details of their schedule. We have heard that the baaraat will arrive at around 4 pm, after which the wedding rituals will begin.

“While the decor and other prep for today has already begun, the wedding is scheduled for evening. After the nuptials, Sid and Kiara will post the pictures on Instagram, and there is also an intimate reception and a party organised in the later part of the day. On the other hand, yesterday was comparatively less busy, as the guests spent time mingling with each other. A singer also performed in the evening. As far as the food is concerned, it’s a mix of many cuisines,” informs a source in the know.