Sidharth Malhotra looks dapper in new PICS as he bids adieu to Leh after Shershaah screening

Actor is on cloud nine currently due to all the love that has been pouring in for his and Kiara Advani's film Shershaah since its release. Recently, Sidharth went to Leh to inaugurate the first Himalayan Film Festival with the screening of Shershaah and there, he was honoured by Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur. Now, on Saturday, Sidharth shared new photos while posing one last time in Leh as he was all set to return to Mumbai after a fun trip to Leh.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sidharth wrote, "Thank you Leh for being a warm host yet again! Until we meet next time..." With it, he tagged everyone responsible for putting together his handsome look for the day. In the photos, Sidharth is seen clad in a teal green blazer with a high neck black tee with matching trousers and shiny leather shoes. The actor added a cool pair of sunglasses to complete his dapper look. Sidharth struck several poses amid the gorgeous view in Leh before returning to Mumbai.

Take a look:

After the festival was kicked off by Sidharth on Friday, he shared photos on his Instagram handle. Sharing Sidharth's post on her Instagram handle, Kiara was proud. The actress could not travel to Leh for the event. However, she penned a note by sharing rumoured beau Sidharth's photos. She wrote, "Physically in Mumbai but my heart is in Ladakh! Leh will always feel extra special as I gave my first ever shot for my very first film in this beautiful town. It’s such a proud moment seeing our film Shershaah being honored at the First Himalayan Film Festival."

Meanwhile, Sidharth has been getting a lot of appreciation for his portrayal of the brave Captain Vikram Batra in Sherhsaah. Now, he will be seen in Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna and Thank God with and Rakul Preet Singh.

