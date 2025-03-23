Sikandar Box Office: Can the new trailer of the Salman Khan starrer enable it to take a big start?

The trailer of Salman Khan’s much awaited action entertainer Sikandar is out now, presenting Salman Khan as the typical massy Bollywood action hero we know of. This 3 minutes and 38 seconds long trailer features exactly what you would expect from such a film - a blend of action, romance, emotions and humour.

In the past we have seen how a powerful and effective trailer can do wonders for a film’s hype and box office collection. There are several cases accounting for this fact like Animal, Shaitaan and many others. As this trailer of the new Salman Khan spreads wide among the audience, we can hope for it to generate a good hype in favour of Sikandar.

Sikandar Opening Day Expectations

Going by the trailer, an opening day collection of over Rs 35 crore India nett is expected, judging by its hype and the relation Salman Khan and Eid carry with each other. Notably, Salman Khan’s last Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan collected over Rs 25 crores on Eid while being affected by negative reviews.

This opening can be positively or negatively affected by several factors. The occasion of Eid on top of a Sunday can heavily benefit the film in attracting audiences from every group or section. Negatively, this collection can be hampered due to the ongoing IPL season with two matches scheduled for the coming Sunday.

Overall, a pretty good start compared to the recent Salman Khan releases is expected at the box office. The overall lifetime collection and verdict, basically the fate of the film in long run depends majorly upon the film’s quality and its word of mouth based on how it is received by the audience and the critics.

More About Sikandar

Sikandar features Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar and Sharman Joshi as the film’s leading cast. It is directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Salman Khan films. Are you excited to watch Sikandar? Let us know in the comments. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.