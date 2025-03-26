Sikandar: Cast, plot, certification, runtime; everything you need to know about upcoming action thriller film

Ever since its announcement in 2024, Sikandar has become one of the most anticipated Bollywood movies. The trailer and the songs of the Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer have had the fans buzzing with excitement. Ahead of its theatrical release, let’s look at the cast, plot, runtime, certification, and all other important details you should know about the movie before watching it.

In Sikandar, Salman Khan plays the titular role. He is paired opposite Rashmika Mandanna in their first collaboration. The cast also includes Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan, and Sathyaraj. The film is directed by Ghajini fame AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Sikandar is an action-packed thriller in which Salman Khan will be seen performing high-octane sequences and delivering powerful dialogues. The film revolves around a man who fights against the corrupt system and gives hope to the common people.

In the 3-minute, 37-second trailer, the protagonist is seen taking on dangerous enemies. The viewers also get a glimpse of Salman’s chemistry with Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the role of his wife. The actress crooning the iconic song Lag Jaa Gale towards the end of the trailer managed to grab everyone’s attention.

Watch the trailer here!

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given Sikandar a ‘UA 13+’ rating. According to their website, the runtime of the film is 135 minutes and 47 seconds, which means 2 hours, 15 minutes, and 47 seconds.

The soundtrack of the film is a mix of peppy songs. Three songs from the album have been released till now. Zohra Jabeen is an Eid dance number featuring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. Bam Bam Bhole is the Holi anthem. Sikandar Naache is another catchy dance track in which the lead pair flaunts their moves.

Sikandar is not releasing in cinemas on a Friday, just like Salman’s film Tiger 3. It is set to hit the big screens on Sunday, March 30, 2025, ahead of the festive occasion of Eid.