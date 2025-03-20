After Sikandar, Salman Khan to unite with Shah Rukh Khan for AR Murugadoss film? Director REVEALS

Salman Khan will next be seen in the movie Sikandar. The highly anticipated film marks his first collaboration with AR Murugadoss, who helmed Aamir Khan starrer Ghajini. The filmmaker has now opened up about the possibility of a movie in which Salman stars alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

In a recent interview with ETimes, AR Murugadoss was asked if he had any plans to work with Shah Rukh Khan since he has already collaborated with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. He was also asked to comment on the rumors of him doing a film starring both Salman and SRK.

In response, Murugadoss shared that he was currently focused on finishing his Tamil project. He stated, “After that, I'll sit down with Sajid (Nadiadwala) sir, and if everything aligns, we might plan something exciting.”

Alongside Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, the cast of Sikandar includes Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi. It is scheduled to release in cinemas on March 30, 2025. Fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer of the movie.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, AR Murugadoss revealed what can be expected from the trailer. He shared, “With the trailer, we have to satisfy the first day first show audience and that’s our target. But that aside, we also want to convey that Sikandar is a lot more than just a mass film – it’s an entertainer with repeat value.”

Disclosing the runtime of the film, the director stated, “The first half of Sikandar is around 1 hour and 15 minutes and the second half is about 1 hour and 5 minutes. The overall run time is about 2 hours and 20 minutes.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to start shooting his next movie very soon. Titled King, it is an action thriller helmed by his Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Verma are also part of the film. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that King is set to go on floors with a schedule in Mumbai around May or June, followed by mega schedules in Europe.