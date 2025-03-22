Sky Force on OTT: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya starrer gets positive reviews on Twitter; fans call it 'excellent movie'

Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya’s Sky Force premiered in cinemas on January 24, 2025, earning praise from both fans and critics. Despite its lukewarm box office performance, the film struck a chord with audiences. Featuring Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur and Sharad Kelkar in key roles, this patriotic drama is now available for streaming on Prime Video India, nearly two months after its theatrical release. Following its OTT debut, social media buzzed with appreciation, with viewers hailing it as an ‘excellent movie’.

Fans once again took to social media to shower praise on Akshay Kumar’s stellar performance in Sky Force. One user wrote, “#AkshayKumar single handedly running Bollywood with quality. Critically acclaimed #SkyForce doing so well on amazon prime. And also his next amazing movie #KesariChapter2 teaser is coming on 24th march. Uski quality bhi best hi hogi.”

Another user shared their thoughts, saying, “#SkyForce is good movie after long time. Suggest some more.”

Fans continue to flood social media with glowing reviews for Sky Force and Akshay Kumar’s performance. One viewer shared, “Dear @akshaykumar sir, I just watched your movie #SkyForce on prime it is an excellent movie, due to language barrier people unable to understand these kind of movies. Actually this is PAN-INDIA movie sir. Thank you lets us know about OUR “TABBY." JAIHIND..”

Another wrote, “In #Skyforce 1965 aerial war has been shown to be won by #AkshayKumar & Co-pilots before interval, but real twist of that war was shown before climax. Similarly Jallianwala bagh massacre scenes might be splitted & questioned till climax in #KesariChapter2.”

A dedicated fan shared, “I have watched #SkyForce first in theatre and now today again on Amazon Prime. SkyForce is one of the finest films from Bollywood and #AkshayKumar . Hats off to @MaddockFilms for bringing this untold story of Courage and Sacrifice on the big screen.”

Another expressed their joy, saying,“#SkyForce again at home....watching @akshaykumar Sir's movie gives me so so happiness.....He always do movie like this and his fans will always be super duper happy watching him always.”

One more enthusiastic viewer commented, “Woooowwww !! Mind blowing !! One of the best made movies in a very long time !! #SkyForceOnPrime #SkyForce !! Just unbelievable and couldn’t take off my eyes of it even for a second !! @akshaykumar Everything was made perfectly.”

Meanwhile, Sky Force unfolds between 1965 and 1988, showcasing bravery and sacrifice. Akshay Kumar plays Squadron Leader K.O. Ahuja, while Veer Pahariya portrays his wingman, TK Vijaya, both inspired by real-life war heroes.

Ahuja's proposal for a preemptive strike is rejected in favor of peace, but after an Indian airbase is attacked, he leads a daring counteroffensive on Pakistan’s Sargodha base. During the mission, Vijaya disobeys orders and disappears, forcing Ahuja to risk everything to find him.