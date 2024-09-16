Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal are all hearts as their Heeramandi co-star Aditi Rao Hydari gets hitched to Siddharth

Bring the dhols and taashas as our Bibbojaan has gotten hitched! Aditi Rao Hydari tied the knot with her longtime beau Siddharth earlier today (September 16) in a traditional Tambrah ceremony and the internet is crying tears of joy. The actress dropped several carousels from her dreamy wedding and her Heeramandi co-stars cannot stop but gush over her big day in the comment section.

Sonakshi Sinha said, “Congratulationsssss babiessss”. Manisha Koirala wrote, “Congratulations darling tonnes of love to you guys !!!” Lara Dutta commented, “Congratulations!! And a lifetime of love to both of you!” Karan Johar shared, “Nazar utar do!!!! So gorgeous congratulations to both of you.”

Several others including Sharmin Segal, Ananya Panday, Lara Dutta, Hansika Motwani, Raashii Khanna, and Athiya Shetty dropped their good wishes for the newlyweds.

For the auspicious occasion, the ever-beautiful Aditi Rao Hydari wore an off-white tissue saree with a mustard border double-lined with zari and, a white and gold striped blouse. Her jewelry set was studded with polki, rubies, and gold with her beau Siddharth wearing a simple and elegant traditional veshthi. The lovely couple sprinkled romance on our social media feeds with their beautiful wedding pictures, and our Mondays couldn’t have started any better.

The carousel with their dreamy pictures was captioned, “You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars… To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity…to laughter, to never growing up… To Eternal Love, Light & Magic. Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu”. For the unversed, Aditi and Siddarth are believed to have fallen in love during the filming of Maha Samundram in 2021. They first made their official red carpet debut during the web show Jubilee’s premiere.

While speaking about life after engagement with Siddharth, Aditi once told Hindustan Times, “I respect his immense talent, his integrity and intentions, both as an artist and as a human being and I value his honesty. I know he wants the best for me”. She said that now that a lot is happening in her personal life, she is enjoying the moment by being present in it.

“By laughing together and by knowing we are on the same team, regardless of what’s happening around us,” Hydari said who was previously married to Satyadeep Mishra (Masaba Gupta’s now-husband).

