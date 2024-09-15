Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees co-star Mahira Khan pens emotional post on son Azlan's birthday; Ananya Panday, Mouni Roy are all hearts

While Mahira Khan’s Pakistani dramas have taken her to global stardom, the actress equally enjoys a massive fan following in India. This was fueled when the diva made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees in 2017. Earlier today, Mahira took to her Instagram and shared an unseen picture with her son Azlan and penned a long emotional note for his birthday.

“A 24-year-old me, looking at my entire world stare at me - my one and my only Azlan (heart and globe emoji)”, she wrote at the beginning of her note. Mahira further prayed that Azlan and all other kids remain safe, happy, and healthy, and are blessed with long lives. She hoped they chose a good path for themselves and were protected against all evils. “As my Ama says - saari maaoon ke dil thanday rakh ya rabb. Ameen inshAllah,” Khan added.

Mahira Khan had added The Beatles’ song Hey Jude in the background of the picture which was seemingly taken within the first few hours of Azlan’s arrival. Making mentions of the same, Khan wrote, “This is the song that was sung to Azzu the most while he was in my tummy and when he was born! He still loves the Beatles oh and MJ!”

Soon after this picture went viral, several fans and celebrities flocked to the comment section of Mahira Khan and dropped adorable reactions. While Indian actresses Ananya Panday and Mouni Roy dropped red hearts, one user commented, “May every single parent have the strength and love in their hearts to remain firm in bringing their child up this beautifully! forever an inspiration!”

For the unversed, Azlan is Mahira’s son from her first marriage Ali Askari. While the ex-couple was married from 2007 to 2016, Azlan was born in 2010. The duo jointly shares their son’s custody. Mahira later exchanged vows with Salim Karim in 2023 whom she first met in 2019.

On the work front, the actress has so far made only one presence in Indian cinema and couldn’t work again following India’s ban on Pakistani artists soon after. However, her hit TV show continues to rule the hearts of the Indian subcontinent.

