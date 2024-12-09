Deepika Padukone holds daughter Dua close as she returns to Mumbai after Diljit Dosanjh’s Bangalore concert; WATCH

Actress Deepika Padukone recently attended Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour concert in Bangalore, with several videos and pictures from the event going viral on social media. Now, the actress has been spotted returning to Mumbai with her little one, Dua Padukone Singh. Deepika was seen holding her newborn close, wrapped warmly in her arms.

Deepika Padukone was seen exiting Kalina Airport with Dua Padukone Singh wrapped in her arms. The Singham Again actress looked stunning in a red dress, styling her hair with a mid-part and finishing her look with a pair of glasses. Meanwhile, Dua, dressed in a cute white outfit, was seen resting her head on her mom's shoulder.

Check out the video here:

Recently, Deepika Padukone surprised fans by attending Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Bengaluru. She also shared a heartwarming picture with the singer, where they were seen greeting each other with folded hands and exchanging a moment of gratitude.

The Chennai Express star posted a video showing herself walking alongside friends on the road, all wearing matching white t-shirts as they excitedly made their way to the concert. She captioned the video, “That’s how we roll!”

Deepika looked effortlessly stylish in casual attire, wearing an oversized white t-shirt paired with jeans. She kept her makeup minimal and let her hair fall freely, framing her face.

In other videos and pictures, she was spotted sitting among fans, enjoying the lively atmosphere, dancing, and doing bhangra as Diljit delivered an electrifying performance on stage.

On the personal front, Deepika and her husband, Ranveer Singh, welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Dua Padukone Singh, on September 8, 2024. Later, during the Diwali celebrations, the couple shared a glimpse of their daughter’s feet on Instagram, revealing her name to the world.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Singham Again, where she played the role of Shakti Shetty, aka Lady Singham, in the action-packed Cop Universe film directed by Rohit Shetty. The movie starred Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff, among others, in lead roles.

