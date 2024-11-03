Sonakshi Sinha reveals Zaheer Iqbal's hilarious love language and every husband will relate to it; WATCH

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are friends turned lovers, and their fun banter never fails to impress netizens. Recently, she shared a new video on her Instagram account in which Zaheer purposely tries to annoy her when she is resting mid-air on a flight. His antics annoy her and yet make her smile. In the caption, the actress mentioned that her husband's love language is to annoy her, making netizens swoon over the couple's chemistry.

The video starts with Zaheer Iqbal holding the camera as he tilts it towards Sonakshi, who rests her eyes closed, sitting beside him on a flight. However, he slowly pulls the mask on her face and puts it over her eyes to annoy Sonakshi Sinha, making her smile. She begins to laugh, puts her mask in place, and playfully taps him on the shoulder, creating a fun yet tender moment between them.

The Akira actress captioned the video, writing, "When you marry a guy whose love language is to annoy you," with a few laughing emojis. Sinha looked elegant in a blue and white colored kurta with minimal makeup and open tresses framing her face. On the other hand, Zaheer kept it simple in a black t-shirt.

Netizens admired their fun banter and took to the comments section to express their views. One user wrote, "The slap at the end, so relate to it." Another user wrote, "Beautiful couple." A fan admired their banter and wrote, "Only you two make me happy these days."

For those unaware, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal met through Salman Khan and went on to become friends. The couple dated for seven years and kept their relationship under wraps before they tied the knot under a special marriage act on June 23, 2024. Since then, the couple has often shared videos of their fun antics and throwback moments with fans.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha gained widespread appreciation in 2024 for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. She was last seen in the horror-comedy film Kakuda, co-starring Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.

