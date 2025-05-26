Meet actor who shaved his head after career setback, was 'blacklisted' for refusing Ranbir Kapoor's film but later worked with Alia Bhatt

In today’s Meet the Actor, we’re talking about the journey of a star who shaved his head after his debut film was scrapped. The start wasn’t any easier for him, as he was blacklisted right after his first film. However, he later went on to work with the biggest names of Bollywood, including Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh. We’re talking about Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Born in Uttar Pradesh, he made his acting debut with the Amazon Prime Video series Inside Edge, where he appeared from 2017 to 2019. Interestingly, before his debut with Gully Boy, Siddhant bagged a role in a film for which the workshop went on for six months.

Siddhant Chaturvedi shaved his head

In an earlier interview with Mashable India, the Dhadak 2 actor revealed that the film was scrapped when he was just 21–22 years old. "Whenever I would look in the mirror, I would just see that character. So I shaved my hair! It was a big jolt for me,” he shared.

Well, as destiny had it, Siddhant made his debut with musical drama, Gully Boy, in 2019. Despite a breakthrough debut, he still faced challenges. In another interview with The Lallantop, the actor recalled refusing a role in Brahmastra Part 1.

Siddhant Chaturvedi declined Brahmastra

While he was excited to do the film, he asked for the script from Ayan Mukerji, who didn't have it as the film was still in its initial stage. He also reasoned with the casting director about nobody noticing him as big names like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt were part of the film.

Well, what he didn’t see coming was him getting 'blacklisted'! “Badnaam ho gaya tha main casting circuit mein ki, ‘Ye select ho ke na bol deta hai. Hai kaun bhai tu?' (I had become infamous in the casting circuit for refusing selected roles),” Siddhant remembered.

Siddhant Chaturvedi's filmography

Nevertheless, Siddhant managed to come out stronger and went on to work in films like Gehraiyaan, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Phone Bhoot, and Yudhra.

He will be next seen in Dhadak 2 alongside Triptii Dimri. Directed by Shazi Iqbal, the film is set to release on August 2, 2025.

