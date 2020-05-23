EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor opens up on standing by his dad, Janhvi & Khushi's side post Sridevi's death

When the unfortunate news of Sridevi's demise shook the entire Kapoor khandaan and the nation, it was Arjun who remained the family's strongest pillar of strength. Here, he discusses about the same. Watch the full video here.

is known to be extremely protective about his family. Whil;e his parents separated when he was quite young, his mom has battled against all odds to bring him and his sister Anshula Kapoor up. Under unfortunate situations, Mona Kapoor lost her life just 45 days before Arjun was stepping into the film industry. What followed was a difficult time, which Arjun refers to a phase of 'emotional hell' that he had to go through. Unfortunately, the family battled another shock in 2018 when news of 's untimely demise shocked the entire nation. But Arjun decided to stand by his father Boney Kapoor and his sisters Janhvi Kapoor and during their moment of crisis.

When we asked him about it, he said, "You don't always connect to dots. I reacted to situations the way they happened in real time. Couple of years now today, it's easier for people to assess. My mother taught me to be a good human being, to be as decent to other people as possible. In that moment, I felt it right to lend my support in whatever capacity I could and be there to start with for my father. It also meant that we got a chance to know Khushi and Janhvi. The maturity comes from the fact that I have seen life. If my life was shaken and uprooted at one point and if I can stabilise someone else's to make sure they don't go through the hell that I did."

He further added, "I know that when something like this hits you, you need people around you. I didn't have enough people when it happened to me. I wish I had someone sensible to guide me through it too. I hope I can part some wisdowm and help Janhvi handle the bad days. I take tremendous pride in being my mother's son. If I'm able to put the unfortunate part of my life to use to make someone else's life better, I would always do that."

