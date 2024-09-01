Stree 2: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor starrer's ending was inspired by Avengers? Here's what actor says

Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, has become the biggest blockbuster of 2024, outperforming even high-budget films like Animal and Jawan. Despite its modest budget, the film’s ending has been compared to Avengers. Rajkummar responded to this comparison, noting that it’s a triumph if a low-budget film like Stree 2 is being likened to Avengers.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rajkummar Rao was asked if he thought the ending of Stree 2 was inspired by Avengers. Surprised, he responded, “Avengers se?” When the host mentioned that many people were calling it the 'Indian Avengers,' Rajkummar replied,, “Toh achi baat hai. Itne kamm budget mei agar hum ne Avengers bana di hai. It’s a win for Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan.”

After the success of Stree 2, Rajkummar Rao has unveiled his next project, Maalik. On August 31, his 40th birthday, he shared the first-look poster for the gangster drama and announced that filming had started.

This will be Rajkummar’s first role as a gangster in an action-thriller. The poster shows him with his back turned, holding a gun, exuding the intensity and edge of his character.

In his Instagram post, he welcomed followers to the world of Maalik with the caption, "#Maalik ki duniya mein aapka Swagat hai. Shoot shuru ho chuka hai, jald hi mulaqat hogi (Welcome to the world of #Maalik. The shoot has begun and we will meet soon)."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, apart from Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, Stree 2 also features Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. Released on August 15, the film faced competition at the box office from Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh's Vedaa.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande under their banners, Maddock Films and Jio Studios. The film is a sequel to the 2018 hit Stree and is part of Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe. This franchise also encompasses Roohi, Bhediya, and Munjya.

ALSO READ: Stree clocks 6: Did You Know Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and the entire crew stayed in schools and guesthouses in Chanderi? BTS pics inside