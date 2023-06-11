Sutapa Sikdar opens up about plans to pen down her journey with Irrfan Khan in a book: I want it to be funny

Irrfan Khan, who impressed everyone with his acting chops, was one of the finest actors in Hindi cinema. After a prolonged battle with neuroendocrine cancer for two years, the talented actor left for his heavenly abode in April 2020. However, not a day goes by that the actor's absence is not felt in the industry. Filmmakers, actors, and fans continue to look back at the actor's journey and remember him through his work. The actor's wife, Sutapa Sikdar, recently expressed her interest in writing a book about Irrfan's journey with her.

Sutapa Sikdar on penning down her journey with Irrfan Khan

On Saturday, Sutapa Sikdar shared that she wishes to pen a book where she brings to the readers the funny side of the late actor. She was attending a book launch event where Irrfan: A Life in Movies was launched. The book is written by a well-known film critic and author and traces Irrfan's journey from the days of the National School of Drama to television and his venture into the film industry. Talking about her own plans of writing a book, Sutapa shared, "I want it to be a funny journey that I shared with him. People take him as a very serious and intimidating of person, but he was not so in real life. The book is not ready at all, but it will be in some time."

Irrfan Khan's work

Irrfan Khan's last Hindi film, The Song of Scorpions released in theatres in April, this year. The late actor had made his film debut with a small role in Mira Nair’s drama Salaam Bombay! in 1988 and then had years of struggle before he got his breakthrough. The National Award-winning actor was the face of new-age Hindi cinema which included budgeted films like Haasil, Maqbool, Life...in a Metro, Paan Singh Tomar, The Lunchbox, and The Namesake. He also worked in international films like Slumdog Millionaire and Life of Pi among others. Irrfan was last seen in Angrezi Medium co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, and Deepak Dobriyal.

