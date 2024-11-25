Taapsee Pannu reveals she was ‘relaxing’ during Dunki because of Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani; find out why

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most versatile actresses in Bollywood, and she never shies away from experimenting with her roles. In a recent interview, she revealed she often likes to do films where she has significant roles with prominent actors and cited the example of Dunki, where Shah Rukh Khan and director Rajkumar Hirani took the pressure before the film's release and were not sure.

Taapsee Pannu sat down to have a conversation with Sahitya Aaj Tak. She opened up about her experience working in the 2023 film Dunki, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Grover, Vicky Kaushal, and herself. Sharing her views, she admitted that, unlike her perception of herself, she prefers being part of a film where she is not the central figure.

She said, "Sometimes I do like to take a backseat where I know that I will do my job and it won't be a stupid role, but the pressure is not on me to headline."

The Khel Khel Mein actress recalled she was 'at ease' around the release time of Dunki because Rajkumar Hirani, who directed the film, and its lead actor, Shah Rukh Khan, took the pressure. As a result, she could relax because they took the stress and managed things before the release. In contrast, the pressure on her is greater when she is at the forefront of driving things before release.

She also admired working with King Khan and revealed he has the presence of a star 'off-screen' and is well-read as an individual. Dunki, released on December 21, 2023, was a comedy-drama film based on the illegal immigration technique known as 'donkey flight' with themes of romance, heartbreak, friendship, and more. It collected 425 crore worldwide.

On the work front, Taapsee was last seen in Khel Khel Mein, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal. The film didn't perform well at the box office and collected just Rs 57 crore in theaters. She will next be seen in Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan, co-starring Pratik Gandhi and Prateik Babbar.

