Khel Khel Mein OTT Release: When and where you can watch Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor starrer comedy drama

Khel Khel Mein, starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, and more, was released on August 15, 2024. After entertaining the audience in theaters, the comedy drama is now gearing up for its OTT release. The viewers will have the opportunity to enjoy the film from the comfort of their homes. It has been revealed that the movie will arrive on Netflix on October 10.

Today, October 9, almost two months after the theatrical release of Khel Khel Mein, the streaming platform Netflix announced its digital premiere. They shared the motion poster of the movie, featuring the star cast, on their Instagram handle.

Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Ammy Virk, and Pragya Jaiswal are seen in the poster with huge smiles. Then it turns to an image of them holding a finger on their lips.

The caption of the post disclosed the OTT release date as October 10. It read, “1 Message received: Khel shuru hone wala hai (The game is about to start). Khel Khel Mein arrives on 10 October, on Netflix.”

Have a look at the post!

Fans, who had been eagerly looking forward to the OTT premiere of the film, expressed their excitement in the comments section of the post. One person said, “Finally wait is over,” while another wrote, “Wooow amazing.” A user stated, “Very excited for ott,” and many more left fire and red hearts emojis in the comments to convey their enthusiasm.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Khel Khel Mein revolves around a group of friends. One night, they decide to play a game in which all the content on their phones will be available for the entire group to see. Many secrets are revealed in this process, and a lot of chaos ensues. It promises a lot of humor and drama.

Khel Khel Mein was released in cinemas on the Independence Day holiday along with two other movies, the horror comedy Stree 2 and the action drama Vedaa. The audience now has the chance to watch KKM for the first time or relive the experience.

