Taaza Khabar 2: Bhuvan Bam hopes his show helps him ‘transition more smoothly into Bollywood’: ‘Digital creators can also thrive in…’

The highly awaited second season of Taaza Khabar, a Hotstar Specials series featuring popular internet personality Bhuvan Bam in the main role, is out on Disney+ Hotstar. Bhuvan recently discussed the show, expressing his hopes that it will aid in his shift to Bollywood and said, "I hope it helps me transition more smoothly into Bollywood, proving that digital creators can also thrive in mainstream cinema."

According to Hindustan Times, Bhuvan Bam, who also co-produced the series, mentioned that he is hopeful about the opportunities this role could create. He expressed his aspirations for a smoother transition into Bollywood and highlighted the potential for digital creators to thrive in mainstream cinema.

Referring to this project as his 'audition tape' for Bollywood, Bhuvan shared that in Taaza Khabar 2, he has challenged himself by exploring new limits and testing his acting abilities. He emphasized that the series includes scenes requiring significant vulnerability and strength, aiming to showcase his versatility beyond just evoking laughter or emotions. Bhuvan sees this as an opportunity to demonstrate his capability across various genres, striving to validate himself to both the audience and the film industry.

Bhuvan Bam attributes the success of this project to his collaboration with talented actors Jaaved Jaaferi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Mahesh Manjrekar. He noted that working alongside such an impressive cast was both 'inspiring and intimidating'. He added, "There were moments when their performance would ignite something new in my own approach to a scene. I learned a lot just by observing their craft."

Discussing his role as co-producer of the series, Bhuvan Bam mentioned that this was a deliberate choice to gain greater creative control over the project. He explained that with Taaza Khabar 2, they aimed to build on the success of the first season while enhancing various aspects, including the storyline and production quality. He added that his involvement in the production process enabled them to make bold choices, invest in superior resources, and create a connection between digital content and mainstream cinema.

Taaza Khabar 2 is currently available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, continuing the storyline from its first season, which premiered in January 2023. Following the strong reception of the initial season, fans of Bhuvan Bam have eagerly anticipated this new installment of the web series, which explores Vasant's journey as he faces a new adversary and navigates various challenges. The season features a talented cast, including Shriya Pilgaonkar, Prathamesh Parab, Deven Bhojani, and Shilpa Shukla in significant roles.

